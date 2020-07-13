/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:21 AM
114 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Pebble Creek, FL
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Pebble Creek Village
Links at Pebble Creek
18940 Pebble Links Cir, Pebble Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,201
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,453
1188 sqft
Sweeping views of the Pebble Creek Golf Course. Shopping and restaurants located a short drive away. Spacious apartments have walk-in closets, soaking tubs and plush carpet.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
9450 Leatherwood Avenue
9450 Leatherwood Way, Pebble Creek, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,395
2610 sqft
LIVE OAK STUNNER Spectacular 5 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in the highly sought after community of Live Oak Preserve in Tampa. This beautiful family home boasts a whopping 2610 square feet of living space.
Results within 1 mile of Pebble Creek
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Hunters Green
The Vinings at Hunter's Green Apartments
8801 Hunter's Lake Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,206
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1360 sqft
Luxury community surrounded by natural beauty near University of South Florida and I-75. On-site amenities include playground, clubhouse, pool and conference room. Lots of storage, trash valet service and bike storage available.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
Meadow Point
30046 Granda Hills Court
30046 Granda Hills Court, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1184 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2029911 Please ask about our Rhino deposit program.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Meadow Point
1136 Sleepy Oak Dr.
1136 Sleepy Oak Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1570 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED TOWNHOUSE- 2/3* bedroom 2.5 bath - Meadow Pointe, 2/3 bedroom, 2.5 bath fully furnished townhouse. Granite counter tops in the kitchen with 42 inch cabinets, all appliances included. Located in Wesley Chapel community.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
West Meadows
20214 Indian Rosewood Dr
20214 Indian Rosewood Drive, Tampa, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2419 sqft
Elegant townhome located in New Tampa's "Hammocks" community. Offering over 2,400 square feet, this open floor plan features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, loft, and a very spacious living area.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Northwood
27512 Breakers Dr
27512 Breakers Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
6 Bedrooms
$2,100
3050 sqft
Beautiful two story home available for rent within the well kept neighborhood of Northwood. The home is close to the Tampa Premium outlets and the Wiregrass mall along with other commercial facilities and venues.
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
19239 Stone Hedge Dr
19239 Stone Hedge Drive, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1750 sqft
Exceptional 1750 sq ft. end unit with 2 car garage. Ready for immediate occupancy. Upscale KBar Ranch community includes clubhouse and pool access.
Results within 5 miles of Pebble Creek
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
28 Units Available
Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,240
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments feature designer finishes, meticulous attention to details and updated technology. Community offers pet park, swaying hammocks and heated saltwater pool. Located just off highway 56 and close to shopping and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
6 Units Available
The Club at Hidden River
13564 Cypress Glen Lane, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1536 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,925
1793 sqft
The Club at Hidden River in Tampa, Florida offers all the comforts of home in a pristine setting that can't be beat. Easy access to Interstate 75 and 275 offers a seamless journey to anywhere you need to go in the Sunshine State.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
38 Units Available
Lantower Cypress Creek
1810 Sweetbroom Cir, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,126
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,378
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,016
1466 sqft
Luxury living in the heart of the city. Resort-style pool, bark park, and grilling area. Sleek appliances, updated appliances, and floor-to-ceiling windows with incredible views. Near Highway 275 and I-75.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 12:41am
$
12 Units Available
Tampa Palms
Mezzo at Tampa Palms
15210 Amberly Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,135
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,566
1511 sqft
This community's amenities include on-site parking, gated access, a clubhouse and fitness center. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, open plan layouts and walk-in closets. Fletcher Shopping Center and the Hillsborough Wilderness Preserve are both nearby.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
West Meadows
Preserve at Tampa Palms
17220 Heart of Palms Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,039
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,584
1449 sqft
Newly upgraded homes now feature fireplaces, granite worktops, walk-in closets, patios and more. Close to Nature Reserve and Cypress Creek, with I-75 providing easy access to both north and south Florida.
Verified
1 of 80
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
9 Units Available
Willow Lake
Moncler Willow Lakes
26675 Players Cir, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,088
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
950 sqft
Peaceful, clean community with central location. Units feature vaulted ceilings, stainless steel appliances and screened-in patios/balconies. Enjoy poolside Wi-Fi and resident clubhouse. Close to I-75 and I-275, parks and shopping at The Grove.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
32 Units Available
The Lodge at Hidden River
14059 Riveredge Drive, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,255
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,391
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,896
1313 sqft
Just a few minutes from Bruce B. Downs Shopping Center and the Tampa Premium outlets off I-75. Luxury homes featuring wood flooring, ample storage, and lots of upgraded finishes. On-site pool and resident lounge.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
8 Units Available
Century Cross Creek
10821 Cross Creek Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,225
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,247
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,311
1405 sqft
Can't beat amenity package: resort-style pool, tennis court, and 24-hour fitness center to name a few. Interiors are stylishly appointed with crown molding, hardwood floors, and screened-in verandas. Convenient access to I-75.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
25 Units Available
Enclave at Wesley Chapel
1930 Devonwood Dr, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,154
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,238
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1327 sqft
Luxury amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers access to pool, tennis court, and pool table. Located close to Highway 56 and shopping and restaurants of Wesley Chapel.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 06:02am
26 Units Available
Tapestry Cypress Creek
2300 Tapestry Park Drive, Land O' Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1430 sqft
BRAND-NEW AND NOW OPEN!!!! Tapestry Cypress Creek, a luxury apartment community located in the highly desirable Wesley Chapel/Land O' Lakes area, offers brand new 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments NOW OPEN! Each home will feature chef-inspired kitchens
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
149 Units Available
The Beck at Hidden River
8801 Hidden River Parkway, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,419
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1313 sqft
Special: 1 Month Free on 12 Month Lease - Contact the Leasing Office for Details
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 12:31am
11 Units Available
Tampa Palms
Promenade At Tampa Palms
16200 Enclave at Village Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1397 sqft
A PERFECT PLACE FOR MODERN LIVING\nWe are renovating our apartment homes to provide an even better community for our wonderful residents! Schedule an appointment to stop by and view our new Shaker-style, soft-close, solid wood cabinetry and our
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
146 Units Available
Parc at Wesley Chapel
5561 Post Oak Boulevard, Wesley Chapel, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,340
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1139 sqft
Enjoy Wesley Chapel living at Parc at Wesley Chapel. You'll find this community on Post Oak Blvd in Wesley Chapel. Let the professional leasing staff show you everything this community has in store.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated August 22 at 09:45pm
Contact for Availability
Seven Oaks
Windsor Club at Seven Oaks
2300 Guards St, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Bay windows, crown molding, dual kitchen sinks and updated finishes shine at this luxury complex in sunny Wesley Chapel, FL. Garden tubs and wood-burning fireplaces are available in some units.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
Seven Oaks
2645 Silvermoss Drive
2645 Silvermoss Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,245
2070 sqft
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
11144 Ancient Futures Drive
11144 Ancient Futures Drive, Tampa, FL
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,099
3000 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $500 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by July 24th. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free! Make this charming home yours! This 5 bedroom, 3.
Similar Pages
Pebble Creek 1 BedroomsPebble Creek 2 BedroomsPebble Creek 3 BedroomsPebble Creek Apartments with Balcony
Pebble Creek Apartments with GaragePebble Creek Apartments with GymPebble Creek Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPebble Creek Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLDade City, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FLFuller Heights, FLMinneola, FLNorth Weeki Wachee, FL