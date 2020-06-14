/
1 bedroom apartments
61 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pebble Creek, FL
Pebble Creek Village
8 Units Available
Links at Pebble Creek
18940 Pebble Links Cir, Pebble Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,236
825 sqft
Sweeping views of the Pebble Creek Golf Course. Shopping and restaurants located a short drive away. Spacious apartments have walk-in closets, soaking tubs and plush carpet.
Hunters Green
11 Units Available
The Vinings at Hunter's Green Apartments
8801 Hunter's Lake Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$943
804 sqft
Luxury community surrounded by natural beauty near University of South Florida and I-75. On-site amenities include playground, clubhouse, pool and conference room. Lots of storage, trash valet service and bike storage available.
West Meadows
24 Units Available
Portofino
8702 New Tampa Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
828 sqft
Modern homes with fully equipped kitchens and in-unit laundry. Bike storage available. Lots of amenities, including a tennis court, playground, and cyber cafe. Near I-275 and I-75.
37 Units Available
Lantower Cypress Creek
1810 Sweetbroom Cir, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
759 sqft
Luxury living in the heart of the city. Resort-style pool, bark park, and grilling area. Sleek appliances, updated appliances, and floor-to-ceiling windows with incredible views. Near Highway 275 and I-75.
48 Units Available
Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,143
766 sqft
Apartments feature designer finishes, meticulous attention to details and updated technology. Community offers pet park, swaying hammocks and heated saltwater pool. Located just off highway 56 and close to shopping and restaurants.
28 Units Available
The Lodge at Hidden River
14059 Riveredge Drive, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,416
812 sqft
Just a few minutes from Bruce B. Downs Shopping Center and the Tampa Premium outlets off I-75. Luxury homes featuring wood flooring, ample storage, and lots of upgraded finishes. On-site pool and resident lounge.
19 Units Available
Tapestry Cypress Creek
2300 Tapestry Park Drive, Land O' Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
775 sqft
BRAND-NEW AND NOW OPEN!!!! Tapestry Cypress Creek, a luxury apartment community located in the highly desirable Wesley Chapel/Land O' Lakes area, offers brand new 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments NOW OPEN! Each home will feature chef-inspired kitchens
171 Units Available
Parc at Wesley Chapel
5561 Post Oak Boulevard, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,335
814 sqft
Enjoy Wesley Chapel living at Parc at Wesley Chapel. You'll find this community on Post Oak Blvd in Wesley Chapel. Let the professional leasing staff show you everything this community has in store.
28 Units Available
Enclave at Wesley Chapel
1930 Devonwood Dr, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,067
742 sqft
Luxury amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers access to pool, tennis court, and pool table. Located close to Highway 56 and shopping and restaurants of Wesley Chapel.
West Meadows
14 Units Available
Preserve at Tampa Palms
17220 Heart of Palms Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
793 sqft
Newly upgraded homes now feature fireplaces, granite worktops, walk-in closets, patios and more. Close to Nature Reserve and Cypress Creek, with I-75 providing easy access to both north and south Florida.
156 Units Available
The Beck at Hidden River
8801 Hidden River Parkway, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,419
815 sqft
Special: 1 Month Free on 12 Month Lease - Contact the Leasing Office for Details
10 Units Available
Century Cross Creek
10821 Cross Creek Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,048
870 sqft
Can't beat amenity package: resort-style pool, tennis court, and 24-hour fitness center to name a few. Interiors are stylishly appointed with crown molding, hardwood floors, and screened-in verandas. Convenient access to I-75.
Tampa Palms
11 Units Available
Promenade At Tampa Palms
16200 Enclave at Village Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
1078 sqft
A PERFECT PLACE FOR MODERN LIVING\nWe are renovating our apartment homes to provide an even better community for our wonderful residents! Schedule an appointment to stop by and view our new Shaker-style, soft-close, solid wood cabinetry and our
Willow Lake
7 Units Available
Moncler Willow Lakes
26675 Players Cir, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,138
675 sqft
Peaceful, clean community with central location. Units feature vaulted ceilings, stainless steel appliances and screened-in patios/balconies. Enjoy poolside Wi-Fi and resident clubhouse. Close to I-75 and I-275, parks and shopping at The Grove.
Seven Oaks
Contact for Availability
Windsor Club at Seven Oaks
2300 Guards St, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
Bay windows, crown molding, dual kitchen sinks and updated finishes shine at this luxury complex in sunny Wesley Chapel, FL. Garden tubs and wood-burning fireplaces are available in some units.
Hunters Green
1 Unit Available
9481 HIGHLAND OAK DRIVE
9481 Highland Oak Drive, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
745 sqft
Located in the desirable Hunter's Green community, this condo is close to everything that New Tampa has to offer! This one bedroom, one bath condo features a beautiful and spacious living room, dining room and bedroom.
1 Unit Available
17979 Villa Creek Drive
17979 Villa Creek Drive, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$985
951 sqft
V niceV safe V clean Almost everything you want its all here Greetings Very Roomy 1 bedroom 1 bathroom 951 sf Second floor so no worries about noise from up stairs... Privet satires .....all the floor porcelain ..... swimming pool...
Alvarez Acres
1 Unit Available
1936 CYPRESS CREEK ROAD
1936 Cypress Creek Road, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,099
1840 sqft
Rent this completely updated renovated 1 bedroom 2 story 1 bathroom Duplex! new paint, new wood/vinyl floors, new carpet upstairs, handyman special, minor repairs needed, bad credit ok! Great place to park a work tuck, boat, RV , landscaper etc!
Tampa Palms
1 Unit Available
16236 SAINT MICHELLE COURT
16236 Saint Michelle Court, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
1092 sqft
Very spacious and rarely available one bedroom one bath condo. Located in the heart of New Tampa, Promenade at Tampa Palms is a secure gated community, close to everything, with YMCA next door.
Saddlebrook Condo
1 Unit Available
29300 BAY HOLLOW DRIVE
29300 Bay Hollow Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
832 sqft
Adorable resort condo located on the 16th hole of the famous Saddlebrook Golf Course. This 1 bed/1 bath condo is spacious with a large open great room plan. It has a covered lanai and beautiful view of the golf course.
West Meadows
1 Unit Available
18191 Bridle Club Drive - 16-18191
18191 Bridle Club Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$990
788 sqft
Credit score of 650 or higher needed to qualify. Non-refundable $100 application fee per each adult. First month rent and at least one full month rent as security deposit, but it might be higher depending on your credit history.
Saddlebrook Golf and Country Club
1 Unit Available
5454 SADDLEBROOK WAY
5454 Saddlebrook Way, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,400
953 sqft
BEAUTIFUL CONDO IN A WORLD RENOWNED RESORT. COMPLETELY FURNISHED AND READY FOR OCCUPANCY. WALK INTO A LARGE GREAT ROOM AND REMODELED KITCHEN WITH HIGH-END APPLIANCES. LOOK OUT THE WINDOW TO A LOVELY LANAI AND QUIET LANDSCAPE.
Tampa Palms
1 Unit Available
17108 Carrington Park Drive
17108 Carrington Park Drive, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
780 sqft
3rd floor - no Patio Condominium
Tampa Palms
1 Unit Available
17106 Carrington Park Drive
17106 Carrington Park Drive, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
855 sqft
3rd floor - no Patio - Water and trash included in rent Condominium
