Home
/
Pasco County, FL
/
6812 ROOSEVELT DRIVE
Last updated February 28 2020 at 9:26 PM

6812 ROOSEVELT DRIVE

6812 Roosevelt Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6812 Roosevelt Drive, Pasco County, FL 34668

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom 2 bath remodeled home with large garage. Everything in this home is new including roof, air conditioning tile in every room bathrooms have been redone all new window covering, kitchen all new cabinets, appliances, tile back splash lighting fans must see to appreciate. Master bedroom has large walk in closet and on suite has walk in shower. 3rd bedroom has large closet and french doors but could be a family room if you don't need the 3rd bedroom. Nice screened porch facing the nature preserve. Must see to really enjoy the fine deco in this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6812 ROOSEVELT DRIVE have any available units?
6812 ROOSEVELT DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasco County, FL.
What amenities does 6812 ROOSEVELT DRIVE have?
Some of 6812 ROOSEVELT DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6812 ROOSEVELT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6812 ROOSEVELT DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6812 ROOSEVELT DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6812 ROOSEVELT DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasco County.
Does 6812 ROOSEVELT DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6812 ROOSEVELT DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6812 ROOSEVELT DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6812 ROOSEVELT DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6812 ROOSEVELT DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6812 ROOSEVELT DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6812 ROOSEVELT DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6812 ROOSEVELT DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6812 ROOSEVELT DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6812 ROOSEVELT DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6812 ROOSEVELT DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6812 ROOSEVELT DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
