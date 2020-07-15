6812 ROOSEVELT DRIVE

Amenities

3 bedroom 2 bath remodeled home with large garage. Everything in this home is new including roof, air conditioning tile in every room bathrooms have been redone all new window covering, kitchen all new cabinets, appliances, tile back splash lighting fans must see to appreciate. Master bedroom has large walk in closet and on suite has walk in shower. 3rd bedroom has large closet and french doors but could be a family room if you don't need the 3rd bedroom. Nice screened porch facing the nature preserve. Must see to really enjoy the fine deco in this home.