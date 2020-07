Amenities

w/d hookup parking range refrigerator

55 Plus Mobile Home Park



2 bedroom, 1 bath, large living room, dining room and eat in kitchen. Washer and dryer hook ups. Fenced yard, off street parking, covered parking, extra driveway for guests. Close to Hospital, restaurants, Downtown NPR, shopping, library and social events in the park. Walking distance to NPR Aquatic Center.



$800 per month/ first and one month security required. Credit and Background checks are required.