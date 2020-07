Amenities

Property is a 3 bedroom 1 bathroom single family home. Kitchen has tile floor with fridge, stove and microwave appliances. Two bedrooms have carpet flooring and the separate 3rd bedroom is concrete. Laundry room is inside house and large backyard has a storage shed for storage use.



$60 application fee per adult



12 month lease



Pets accepted at owner's discretion based upon breed and temperament and with $250 refundable pet fee.



Serious inquiries only.



Rental requirements



Stable rental history



No recent evictions



Stable source of income



Income of 3 times the rent



No recent criminal history



Security deposit is equal to rent



Move in costs: First & last & deposit, if applicant meets all requirements, if not and you're approved you may have to pay additional deposits.