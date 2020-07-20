All apartments in Pasco County
Pasco County, FL
6608 Gentle Ben Circle
Last updated May 7 2019 at 2:05 AM

6608 Gentle Ben Circle

6608 Gentle Ben Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6608 Gentle Ben Circle, Pasco County, FL 33544

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Looking to save thousands? Look no further, this home qualifies for a NO CLOSING COST LOAN. Located in the great community of Quails at Fairway Hollow you will find this lovely 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage home. Upon entering you welcome an open floor plan with laminate wood flooring throughout and spacious kitchen over looking the family room, perfect for entertaining. The kitchen offers ample counter space, stainless steel appliances, pantry and casual eat in space. Master suite includes a walk-in closet, dual sinks and glass enclosed shower. No better place to relax and enjoy a breath of fresh air than the enclosed patio. Low monthly HOA covers lawn care, irrigation maintenance, exterior painting and pest control. Excellent location, minutes from I-75 & I-275, The Grove Shopping Center, Wiregrass Mall, Tampa Premium Outlets, Florida Hospital and lots of restaurants in the Wesley Chapel/New Tampa area. Downtown Tampa and Tampa Airport are all just a short drive away. Home is very clean and move in ready!

Listing Courtesy Of LISTED.COM INC

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

