6608 Gentle Ben Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Looking to save thousands? Look no further, this home qualifies for a NO CLOSING COST LOAN. Located in the great community of Quails at Fairway Hollow you will find this lovely 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage home. Upon entering you welcome an open floor plan with laminate wood flooring throughout and spacious kitchen over looking the family room, perfect for entertaining. The kitchen offers ample counter space, stainless steel appliances, pantry and casual eat in space. Master suite includes a walk-in closet, dual sinks and glass enclosed shower. No better place to relax and enjoy a breath of fresh air than the enclosed patio. Low monthly HOA covers lawn care, irrigation maintenance, exterior painting and pest control. Excellent location, minutes from I-75 & I-275, The Grove Shopping Center, Wiregrass Mall, Tampa Premium Outlets, Florida Hospital and lots of restaurants in the Wesley Chapel/New Tampa area. Downtown Tampa and Tampa Airport are all just a short drive away. Home is very clean and move in ready!



Listing Courtesy Of LISTED.COM INC



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



Contact us to schedule a showing.