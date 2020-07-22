4726 MARINE PARKWAY

Amenities

Enter the comfort zone, this cozy 2 bed 2 bath condo offers a lot of advantages with new burber carpet, newer AC, newer plumbing, and all appliances stay, 1088 sq ft. with a 224 sq. ft. sun room that is air conditioned, just off the living room this room offers a number of options, glass windows all cross the room that gives you lots of natural light, this unit is on the inside has a fantastic view that over looks the court yard with fountain in the middle. The kitchen has been updated with granite counter tops. The community pool and club house and recreation area is a short 2 minute walk from the unit, where you can enjoy a number of planned activities or just enjoy a relaxing swim. The complex is conveniently located minutes to the beaches, minutes to the airport and both downtown Tampa or Saint Petersburg.