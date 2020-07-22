All apartments in Pasco County
Find more places like 4726 MARINE PARKWAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasco County, FL
/
4726 MARINE PARKWAY
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:16 PM

4726 MARINE PARKWAY

4726 Marine Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4726 Marine Parkway, Pasco County, FL 34652

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Enter the comfort zone, this cozy 2 bed 2 bath condo offers a lot of advantages with new burber carpet, newer AC, newer plumbing, and all appliances stay, 1088 sq ft. with a 224 sq. ft. sun room that is air conditioned, just off the living room this room offers a number of options, glass windows all cross the room that gives you lots of natural light, this unit is on the inside has a fantastic view that over looks the court yard with fountain in the middle. The kitchen has been updated with granite counter tops. The community pool and club house and recreation area is a short 2 minute walk from the unit, where you can enjoy a number of planned activities or just enjoy a relaxing swim. The complex is conveniently located minutes to the beaches, minutes to the airport and both downtown Tampa or Saint Petersburg.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4726 MARINE PARKWAY have any available units?
4726 MARINE PARKWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasco County, FL.
What amenities does 4726 MARINE PARKWAY have?
Some of 4726 MARINE PARKWAY's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4726 MARINE PARKWAY currently offering any rent specials?
4726 MARINE PARKWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4726 MARINE PARKWAY pet-friendly?
No, 4726 MARINE PARKWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasco County.
Does 4726 MARINE PARKWAY offer parking?
No, 4726 MARINE PARKWAY does not offer parking.
Does 4726 MARINE PARKWAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4726 MARINE PARKWAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4726 MARINE PARKWAY have a pool?
Yes, 4726 MARINE PARKWAY has a pool.
Does 4726 MARINE PARKWAY have accessible units?
No, 4726 MARINE PARKWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 4726 MARINE PARKWAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4726 MARINE PARKWAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 4726 MARINE PARKWAY have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4726 MARINE PARKWAY has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Miguel Place
8940 Miguel Pl
Port Richey, FL 34668
Trinity Exchange
1920 Spade Fish Blvd
Trinity, FL 34655
High Points
6611 Trichel Ln
New Port Richey, FL 34653
Trinity Club Apartments
10800 Torino Dr
Trinity, FL 34655
Preserve at Zephyr Ridge
35940 Inspiration Dr
Zephyrhills, FL 33541
Ranchside
2508 Ranchside Ter
New Port Richey, FL 34655
Tapestry Cypress Creek
2300 Tapestry Park Drive
Land O' Lakes, FL 34639
Parc at Wesley Chapel
5561 Post Oak Boulevard
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Winter Garden, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLElfers, FLPasadena Hills, FLCheval, FLLutz, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FL
Hernando Beach, FLJasmine Estates, FLHudson, FLBayonet Point, FLOdessa, FLTrinity, FLHoliday, FLBeacon Square, FLPort Richey, FLNew Port Richey East, FLZephyrhills, FLLand O' Lakes, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg