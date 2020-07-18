4516 Seagull Dr Unit 919

Amenities

Call Keyanna J for showings @ 813-270-1212 spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath corner penthouse in Seaview Place. Enjoy the views from the 3 balcony's in this corner unit on the top floor. Condo has vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, ceramic tile, granite kitchen and bath counter tops, ss refrigerator, master bath jet tub, 1 car garage and a designated parking space and so much more. Community amenities include pool, spa, fitness room, pool table, saunas, business center, club room and more. Hurry this won't last!