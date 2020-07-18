All apartments in Pasco County
Last updated June 30 2020 at 7:43 AM

4516 Seagull Dr Unit 919

4516 Seagull Drive · (813) 574-6246
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4516 Seagull Drive, Pasco County, FL 34652

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1339 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
elevator
gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
internet access
sauna
Call Keyanna J for showings @ 813-270-1212 spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath corner penthouse in Seaview Place. Enjoy the views from the 3 balcony's in this corner unit on the top floor. Condo has vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, ceramic tile, granite kitchen and bath counter tops, ss refrigerator, master bath jet tub, 1 car garage and a designated parking space and so much more. Community amenities include pool, spa, fitness room, pool table, saunas, business center, club room and more. Hurry this won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4516 Seagull Dr Unit 919 have any available units?
4516 Seagull Dr Unit 919 has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4516 Seagull Dr Unit 919 have?
Some of 4516 Seagull Dr Unit 919's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4516 Seagull Dr Unit 919 currently offering any rent specials?
4516 Seagull Dr Unit 919 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4516 Seagull Dr Unit 919 pet-friendly?
No, 4516 Seagull Dr Unit 919 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasco County.
Does 4516 Seagull Dr Unit 919 offer parking?
Yes, 4516 Seagull Dr Unit 919 offers parking.
Does 4516 Seagull Dr Unit 919 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4516 Seagull Dr Unit 919 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4516 Seagull Dr Unit 919 have a pool?
Yes, 4516 Seagull Dr Unit 919 has a pool.
Does 4516 Seagull Dr Unit 919 have accessible units?
No, 4516 Seagull Dr Unit 919 does not have accessible units.
Does 4516 Seagull Dr Unit 919 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4516 Seagull Dr Unit 919 has units with dishwashers.
Does 4516 Seagull Dr Unit 919 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4516 Seagull Dr Unit 919 has units with air conditioning.
