Home
/
Pasco County, FL
/
4429 Floramar Ter.
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:59 AM

4429 Floramar Ter.

4429 Floramar Terrace · (727) 565-8087
Location

4429 Floramar Terrace, Pasco County, FL 34652
Flor-a-mar

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4429 Floramar Ter. · Avail. now

$1,395

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1060 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Water Front!! Gorgeous 2/2 with direct Gulf access, private dock, fenced yard, tile floors, bonus room and HUGE Florida room!!! - PLEASE CALL US TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO VIEW THIS HOME! 727-741-4651
^^^^^ This is the fastest way to get a response and schedule a tour!! ^^^^^

Tile flooring throughout
Newer appliances
Bonus room - could be 3rd bedroom!
Large living room
Storage shed
Water frontage with direct Gulf access and deep water channel!
Private dock
Fenced in yard
LAWN CARE INCLUDED!!
WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED!!

Call today for your tour. Our cell number is 727-741-4651. Read below for some answers to some of your other questions.

When is the home available?
The home is ready to be moved into today!

How much is your security deposit?
The security deposit starts at one months rent

Do you allow pets?
YES!! We do have breed restrictions and a $200 non-refundable pet fee. Ask for more details.

Where can I get an application?
You can fill one out on our website www.NJSRealty.com by clicking the Apply Now button next to the property listing after you've scheduled your tour.

What are your basic requirements?

You have to have good rental history
No evictions - YES, we do check
You must have good or fair credit to be approved
No money owed to another apartment community or land lord for any reason
You have to have verifiable income
We do a criminal back ground check
Income has to be 2.5 times the rent
No Section 8

Call right away- this is a very nice home and it will go quickly!

(RLNE5578982)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4429 Floramar Ter. have any available units?
4429 Floramar Ter. has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4429 Floramar Ter. currently offering any rent specials?
4429 Floramar Ter. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4429 Floramar Ter. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4429 Floramar Ter. is pet friendly.
Does 4429 Floramar Ter. offer parking?
No, 4429 Floramar Ter. does not offer parking.
Does 4429 Floramar Ter. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4429 Floramar Ter. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4429 Floramar Ter. have a pool?
No, 4429 Floramar Ter. does not have a pool.
Does 4429 Floramar Ter. have accessible units?
No, 4429 Floramar Ter. does not have accessible units.
Does 4429 Floramar Ter. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4429 Floramar Ter. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4429 Floramar Ter. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4429 Floramar Ter. does not have units with air conditioning.
