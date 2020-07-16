4429 Floramar Ter.

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Water Front!! Gorgeous 2/2 with direct Gulf access, private dock, fenced yard, tile floors, bonus room and HUGE Florida room!!! - PLEASE CALL US TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO VIEW THIS HOME! 727-741-4651

^^^^^ This is the fastest way to get a response and schedule a tour!! ^^^^^



Tile flooring throughout

Newer appliances

Bonus room - could be 3rd bedroom!

Large living room

Storage shed

Water frontage with direct Gulf access and deep water channel!

Private dock

Fenced in yard

LAWN CARE INCLUDED!!

WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED!!



Call today for your tour. Our cell number is 727-741-4651. Read below for some answers to some of your other questions.



When is the home available?

The home is ready to be moved into today!



How much is your security deposit?

The security deposit starts at one months rent



Do you allow pets?

YES!! We do have breed restrictions and a $200 non-refundable pet fee. Ask for more details.



Where can I get an application?

You can fill one out on our website www.NJSRealty.com by clicking the Apply Now button next to the property listing after you've scheduled your tour.



What are your basic requirements?



You have to have good rental history

No evictions - YES, we do check

You must have good or fair credit to be approved

No money owed to another apartment community or land lord for any reason

You have to have verifiable income

We do a criminal back ground check

Income has to be 2.5 times the rent

No Section 8



Call right away- this is a very nice home and it will go quickly!



(RLNE5578982)