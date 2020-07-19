4041 RUDDER WAY

Amenities

patio / balcony stainless steel

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

Spectacular Water Front minutes to the Gulf - Spectacular views abound in this 3/2/2 Gulf Harbor home. The unrestricted water views are available from the living room, the open kitchen, and master suite.The glassed veranda is a showstopper. The home is seamlessly tiled in a wood grain design extending to the veranda. The appliances are stainless steel. The master suite has french doors leading out to the veranda, and features private bath featuring marble tile and counters. The guest bath is equally well appointed.



(RLNE1874886)