36027 DEER CREEK DRIVE

Come on in! Treat yourself to a visual delight! Feast your eyes on the craftsmanship of the master craftsman… the elegance of the master designer. Imagine this as a place you call Home. A place where the busy world stops at the front door. A retreat. Peaceful, Relaxing. Your personal sanctuary. A world apart. A place where home is truly special. A home that will inspire you to live harder, laugh longer, relax more softly, to reach greater heights. Two large bedrooms, 2 bathrooms in cool shades of gray that will soothe the soul. A gorgeous plank flooring that the toes will love to touch. Beauty that will stimulate the senses yet calm the nerves. The spacious living area is open to the redesigned kitchen, perfect for intimate entertaining or an extravagant party. Venture out to the resort style pool and clubhouse for a refreshing dip, or an energizing workout in the fitness center. Shopping, restaurants, and markets are just around the corner. No maintenance worries… ever! It’s all taken care of by the HOA. Convenience. Comfort. Elegance. And let’s not forget affordable. A price that will take your breath away. No... it's not a misprint. Welcome home! A place uniquely yours by the touch of the master craftsman’s hand. Don’t delay. Schedule your personal tour today. Before it’s too late.