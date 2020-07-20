36009 Deer Creek Dr Unit 104

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pool air conditioning clubhouse

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool internet access

Call Sue Wedig at 813-712-8498 about This very nice 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo has ceramic tile floors throughout. Living room and kitchen in center of plan with bedrooms and bathrooms on either side in a split plan. Laundry with washer and dryer. End unit in a nice newer community just off Eiland Blvd. Community has a clubhouse and a pool.