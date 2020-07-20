Call Sue Wedig at 813-712-8498 about This very nice 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo has ceramic tile floors throughout. Living room and kitchen in center of plan with bedrooms and bathrooms on either side in a split plan. Laundry with washer and dryer. End unit in a nice newer community just off Eiland Blvd. Community has a clubhouse and a pool.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 36009 Deer Creek Dr Unit 104 have?
Some of 36009 Deer Creek Dr Unit 104's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
