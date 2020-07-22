All apartments in Pasco County
3231 Barbour TRL
3231 Barbour TRL

3231 Barbour Trail · No Longer Available
3231 Barbour Trail, Pasco County, FL 33556

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
business center
game room
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
game room
pool
Beautiful Executive Home in Starkey Ranch - This Executive West Bay built Home, Custom Biscayne Model was built with to many upgrades to list. Chef's Kitchen including high end appliances. Large Island with a wide open floor plan and large screened in lanai area with a beautiful view of the pond. Upstairs you can have your choice to use the 4th bedroom as a bonus/game room or as a bedroom. In addition, there is a large office downstairs. The Starkey Ranch community is a lifestyle community for the whole family with Pool, Ball fields, Parks, Endless trails, Business Center. I will let the pictures speak for themselves and suggest you make an appointment for a private showing. Grounds Care is included so that you can enjoy this extraordinary community!

(RLNE5635404)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3231 Barbour TRL have any available units?
3231 Barbour TRL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasco County, FL.
What amenities does 3231 Barbour TRL have?
Some of 3231 Barbour TRL's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3231 Barbour TRL currently offering any rent specials?
3231 Barbour TRL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3231 Barbour TRL pet-friendly?
Yes, 3231 Barbour TRL is pet friendly.
Does 3231 Barbour TRL offer parking?
No, 3231 Barbour TRL does not offer parking.
Does 3231 Barbour TRL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3231 Barbour TRL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3231 Barbour TRL have a pool?
Yes, 3231 Barbour TRL has a pool.
Does 3231 Barbour TRL have accessible units?
No, 3231 Barbour TRL does not have accessible units.
Does 3231 Barbour TRL have units with dishwashers?
No, 3231 Barbour TRL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3231 Barbour TRL have units with air conditioning?
No, 3231 Barbour TRL does not have units with air conditioning.
