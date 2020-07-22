3231 Barbour TRL

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center game room pool

Beautiful Executive Home in Starkey Ranch - This Executive West Bay built Home, Custom Biscayne Model was built with to many upgrades to list. Chef's Kitchen including high end appliances. Large Island with a wide open floor plan and large screened in lanai area with a beautiful view of the pond. Upstairs you can have your choice to use the 4th bedroom as a bonus/game room or as a bedroom. In addition, there is a large office downstairs. The Starkey Ranch community is a lifestyle community for the whole family with Pool, Ball fields, Parks, Endless trails, Business Center. I will let the pictures speak for themselves and suggest you make an appointment for a private showing. Grounds Care is included so that you can enjoy this extraordinary community!



(RLNE5635404)