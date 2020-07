15846 POND RUSH CT

Amenities

SUNCOAST LAKES! WITH COMMUNITY FACILITIES AND POOL! TERRIFIC CONDITION! FENCED YARD, 3 BED 2-1/2 BATH WITH ADDITIONAL DEN, AND LOFT UPSTAIRS. 2350 SQ FT. FRESH neutral PAINT THROUGHOUT! FORMAL LIVING/DINING AREA OPEN TO KITCHEN, WITH ADDITIONAL separate LIVING. LARGE MASTER SUITE WITH WALK IN CLOSET. MASTER BATH OFFERS DOUBLE SINKS, GARDEN TUB WITH WALK IN SHOWER. DON'T MISS THIS DEAL! Property is managed by a Florida licensed property management firm in business since 1977. PETS ALLOWED under 50 lbs. Brokered And Advertised By: SUN COVE REALTY INC