14439 Trails Edge Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry internet access

Nestled on a cozy cul-de-sac in the pristine community of Austria you'll find this gorgeous, nearly new home! From the moment you arrive you can't help but fall in love! From the quiet street to the curb appeal you'll be anxious to see inside! Leaded glass front door leads you past a spacious den or 4th bedroom. French doors allow for any option and tray ceiling is a bonus! Foyer takes you past a sweet mud room perfectly located just inside. Gorgeous staggered wood planked tile floors throughout, then off to the generous and open kitchen dining and great room combination! This is what Florida life style is all about! Chef's gourmet kitchen features customs 42 solid cherry cabinets with crown molding, soft closed drawers custom backsplash and complimenting granite counters. Built in oven, microwave and five burner cook top is any chef's dream! The large island boasts the perfect farmhouse sink and upgraded pendant lighting making this kitchen a true showstopper! All appliances stay including washer and dryer. Convenient dining space runs seamlessly into the great room which makes this home family friendly and perfect for effortless entertaining. Soaring ceilings with complimentary fans in all rooms to add to this homes value. Master Suite enjoys tray ceiling & resort style bath features. Super shower, dual sinks and much more! Guest rooms are nicely sized and enjoy subway tile bath! Large sliders that spill on to an extended screen lanai and private backyard are the finishing touches which make this home a true must see!