All apartments in Pasco County
Find more places like 14439 Trails Edge Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasco County, FL
/
14439 Trails Edge Blvd
Last updated March 31 2020 at 7:38 AM

14439 Trails Edge Blvd

14439 Trails Edge Boulevard · (727) 835-3040
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

14439 Trails Edge Boulevard, Pasco County, FL 33556

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1953 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
ice maker
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
Nestled on a cozy cul-de-sac in the pristine community of Austria you'll find this gorgeous, nearly new home! From the moment you arrive you can't help but fall in love! From the quiet street to the curb appeal you'll be anxious to see inside! Leaded glass front door leads you past a spacious den or 4th bedroom. French doors allow for any option and tray ceiling is a bonus! Foyer takes you past a sweet mud room perfectly located just inside. Gorgeous staggered wood planked tile floors throughout, then off to the generous and open kitchen dining and great room combination! This is what Florida life style is all about! Chef's gourmet kitchen features customs 42 solid cherry cabinets with crown molding, soft closed drawers custom backsplash and complimenting granite counters. Built in oven, microwave and five burner cook top is any chef's dream! The large island boasts the perfect farmhouse sink and upgraded pendant lighting making this kitchen a true showstopper! All appliances stay including washer and dryer. Convenient dining space runs seamlessly into the great room which makes this home family friendly and perfect for effortless entertaining. Soaring ceilings with complimentary fans in all rooms to add to this homes value. Master Suite enjoys tray ceiling & resort style bath features. Super shower, dual sinks and much more! Guest rooms are nicely sized and enjoy subway tile bath! Large sliders that spill on to an extended screen lanai and private backyard are the finishing touches which make this home a true must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14439 Trails Edge Blvd have any available units?
14439 Trails Edge Blvd has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14439 Trails Edge Blvd have?
Some of 14439 Trails Edge Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14439 Trails Edge Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
14439 Trails Edge Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14439 Trails Edge Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 14439 Trails Edge Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasco County.
Does 14439 Trails Edge Blvd offer parking?
No, 14439 Trails Edge Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 14439 Trails Edge Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14439 Trails Edge Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14439 Trails Edge Blvd have a pool?
No, 14439 Trails Edge Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 14439 Trails Edge Blvd have accessible units?
No, 14439 Trails Edge Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 14439 Trails Edge Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14439 Trails Edge Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 14439 Trails Edge Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14439 Trails Edge Blvd has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 14439 Trails Edge Blvd?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mystic Pointe
2770 Mystic Pointe Parkway
Land O' Lakes, FL 34638
Miguel Place
8940 Miguel Pl
Port Richey, FL 34668
Preserve at Zephyr Ridge
35940 Inspiration Dr
Zephyrhills, FL 33541
The Retreat at Trinity
11408 Billfish Circle
Trinity, FL 34653
Lantower Cypress Creek
1810 Sweetbroom Cir
Lutz, FL 33559
Tapestry Cypress Creek
2300 Tapestry Park Drive
Land O' Lakes, FL 34639
Lantower Asturia
15175 Integra Junction
Odessa, FL 33556
Moncler Willow Lakes
26675 Players Cir
Lutz, FL 33559

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Winter Garden, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLElfers, FLPasadena Hills, FLCheval, FLLutz, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FL
Hernando Beach, FLJasmine Estates, FLHudson, FLBayonet Point, FLOdessa, FLTrinity, FLHoliday, FLBeacon Square, FLPort Richey, FLNew Port Richey East, FLZephyrhills, FLLand O' Lakes, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity