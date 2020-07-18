12124 LAKE BOULEVARD

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Beautiful home for rent in an excellent school district! Just pay security deposit and first month's rent and it's yours to enjoy.

Perfect for you! This almost new executive home is now available in an exclusive gated community close to shops, hospitals, great schools and leisure activities. As you enter the north-facing home, you are greeted by your formal living space and an open floor plan. The kitchen features granite countertops with subway tile backsplash and stainless appliances. Look out over the island to a large family room with sliding doors leading to the private backyard. Enjoy meals in the dining room extension off the kitchen and look out of the rear windows to a tranquil landscape with no rear neighbors and exotic fruit trees behind the lawn.

Upstairs you will find the laundry room, plus a bonus “loft” area for entertaining. Walk into the huge master suite with a walk-in closet and a large bathroom featuring granite countertops, dual sinks and a double walk-in shower. Two additional spacious bedrooms share the 2nd bathroom, again with granite countertops.

This is truly a unique, spacious property that you will definitely fall in love with!