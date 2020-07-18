All apartments in Pasco County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:25 AM

12124 LAKE BOULEVARD

12124 Lake Boulevard · (727) 534-2498
Location

12124 Lake Boulevard, Pasco County, FL 34655

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,395

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2674 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful home for rent in an excellent school district! Just pay security deposit and first month's rent and it's yours to enjoy.
Perfect for you! This almost new executive home is now available in an exclusive gated community close to shops, hospitals, great schools and leisure activities. As you enter the north-facing home, you are greeted by your formal living space and an open floor plan. The kitchen features granite countertops with subway tile backsplash and stainless appliances. Look out over the island to a large family room with sliding doors leading to the private backyard. Enjoy meals in the dining room extension off the kitchen and look out of the rear windows to a tranquil landscape with no rear neighbors and exotic fruit trees behind the lawn.
Upstairs you will find the laundry room, plus a bonus “loft” area for entertaining. Walk into the huge master suite with a walk-in closet and a large bathroom featuring granite countertops, dual sinks and a double walk-in shower. Two additional spacious bedrooms share the 2nd bathroom, again with granite countertops.
This is truly a unique, spacious property that you will definitely fall in love with!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12124 LAKE BOULEVARD have any available units?
12124 LAKE BOULEVARD has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12124 LAKE BOULEVARD have?
Some of 12124 LAKE BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12124 LAKE BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
12124 LAKE BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12124 LAKE BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 12124 LAKE BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasco County.
Does 12124 LAKE BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 12124 LAKE BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 12124 LAKE BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12124 LAKE BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12124 LAKE BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 12124 LAKE BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 12124 LAKE BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 12124 LAKE BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 12124 LAKE BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12124 LAKE BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 12124 LAKE BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 12124 LAKE BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
