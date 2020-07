Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage microwave range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home, with tile flooring throughout the main areas. As you enter the home, you have the large living/family room. Kitchen has all major appliances including refrigerator, oven, dishwasher, microwave and additional kitchen island. Large master bedroom leads into master bath that has a separate shower and tub. Bedroom 2 and 3 share a guest bathroom with shower/tub combo. Home also has 2 car garage, and a covered lanai.