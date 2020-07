Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Completely Re-molded 2 bed 2 bath 1 car garage home. Move in Ready. New Roof (2019), New A/C (2019), Upgraded Kitchen has granite counter top, tiled back flash, New cabinets, New appliance and more... Newly Painted inside Outside, Laminated wood flooring through out the house, No carpet, Updated bathroom, Large back yard. Close to schools, located close to US 19,Conveniently shopping, with easy commute to Tampa and the famous beaches.. .. Don't Last Long.