12415 NW 81 ST

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher gym

Spacious 4 bed 3 bath home on a corner lot with a gated courtyard entry featuring an open floor plan with lots of natural light, a freshly paint interior, tile floors in the living areas, a chef's kitchen with granite counters, SS appliances and a breakfast bar, brand new wood laminate flooring in the bedrooms, a 2cg and paver driveway and huge backyard. Heron Bay is a gated community featuring a resort style pool, clubhouse and gym and is close to major roads, A rated schools, shopping and dining. Home will be professionally cleaned prior to move in.