All apartments in Parkland
Find more places like 12415 NW 81 ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Parkland, FL
/
12415 NW 81 ST
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:41 PM

12415 NW 81 ST

12415 Northwest 81st Street · (954) 325-9668
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Parkland
See all
Heron Bay
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12415 Northwest 81st Street, Parkland, FL 33076
Heron Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3187 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
pool
Spacious 4 bed 3 bath home on a corner lot with a gated courtyard entry featuring an open floor plan with lots of natural light, a freshly paint interior, tile floors in the living areas, a chef's kitchen with granite counters, SS appliances and a breakfast bar, brand new wood laminate flooring in the bedrooms, a 2cg and paver driveway and huge backyard. Heron Bay is a gated community featuring a resort style pool, clubhouse and gym and is close to major roads, A rated schools, shopping and dining. Home will be professionally cleaned prior to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12415 NW 81 ST have any available units?
12415 NW 81 ST has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12415 NW 81 ST have?
Some of 12415 NW 81 ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12415 NW 81 ST currently offering any rent specials?
12415 NW 81 ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12415 NW 81 ST pet-friendly?
No, 12415 NW 81 ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parkland.
Does 12415 NW 81 ST offer parking?
No, 12415 NW 81 ST does not offer parking.
Does 12415 NW 81 ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12415 NW 81 ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12415 NW 81 ST have a pool?
Yes, 12415 NW 81 ST has a pool.
Does 12415 NW 81 ST have accessible units?
No, 12415 NW 81 ST does not have accessible units.
Does 12415 NW 81 ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12415 NW 81 ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 12415 NW 81 ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 12415 NW 81 ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 12415 NW 81 ST?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bell Parkland
5851 Holmberg Rd
Parkland, FL 33067

Similar Pages

Parkland 3 BedroomsParkland Apartments with ParkingParkland Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Parkland Dog Friendly ApartmentsParkland Pet Friendly Places
Palm Beach County ApartmentsMiami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLPalmetto Bay, FLThe Crossings, FLGlenvar Heights, FLPalm Beach, FLSunset, FLNorth Bay Village, FL
Sweetwater, FLNorth Palm Beach, FLWest Miami, FLSouth Miami, FLLake Park, FLJuno Beach, FLBay Harbor Islands, FLSurfside, FLMiami Lakes, FLRichmond Heights, FLBal Harbour, FLJupiter Farms, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Heron Bay

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity