All apartments in Paradise Heights
Find more places like 3437 Walker Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Paradise Heights, FL
/
3437 Walker Rd
Last updated March 3 2020 at 11:57 PM

3437 Walker Rd

3437 Walker Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3437 Walker Road, Paradise Heights, FL 32703

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
This 3/1 manufactured in Apopka by Lake Apopka. It has wood floor style linoleum floors throughout. It comes with a refrigerator and range. The water/sewer/trash is included in the monthly rent. No washer/dryer hookup in unit, but coin operated laundry on site.

Pets ok- Max 25lbs

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3437 Walker Rd have any available units?
3437 Walker Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paradise Heights, FL.
What amenities does 3437 Walker Rd have?
Some of 3437 Walker Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3437 Walker Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3437 Walker Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3437 Walker Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3437 Walker Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3437 Walker Rd offer parking?
No, 3437 Walker Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3437 Walker Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3437 Walker Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3437 Walker Rd have a pool?
No, 3437 Walker Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3437 Walker Rd have accessible units?
No, 3437 Walker Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3437 Walker Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3437 Walker Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3437 Walker Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3437 Walker Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Winter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLSouth Apopka, FLPine Hills, FLLockhart, FLForest City, FLWekiwa Springs, FL
Windermere, FLHorizon West, FLFairview Shores, FLBay Hill, FLDoctor Phillips, FLMinneola, FLLongwood, FLOak Ridge, FLMount Dora, FLFern Park, FLTavares, FLEdgewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Southern College