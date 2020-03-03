3437 Walker Rd

Amenities
This 3/1 manufactured in Apopka by Lake Apopka. It has wood floor style linoleum floors throughout. It comes with a refrigerator and range. The water/sewer/trash is included in the monthly rent. No washer/dryer hookup in unit, but coin operated laundry on site.
Pets ok- Max 25lbs
To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.
Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management
