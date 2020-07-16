Apartment List
111 Apartments for rent in Palmetto Estates, FL with hardwood floors

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Palmetto Estates
16330 SW 109th Ave
16330 Southwest 109th Avenue, Palmetto Estates, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1848 sqft
Amazing Home at Pine Lake 4Be/2Ba - Property Id: 179723 Single Family Home For Rent on a beautiful lake, which the sun sets everyday on Quiet Neighborhood Graded A schools less then 5 Minutes Away from CORAL REEF High the Turnpike has Colombian
Results within 1 mile of Palmetto Estates

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Kendall
9011 SW 138th St
9011 Southwest 138th Street, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
The picture is of how unit will look similar to when construction is done. The unit is available August 1st, 2020. Brand new stainless steel appliances including microwave, oven, refrigerator, washer and dryer inside the unit.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Palmetto Bay
15845 SW 90th Ct
15845 Southwest 90th Court, Palmetto Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
TOWNHOUSE 2 BEDROOM 1-1/2 BATHS, TILE AND WOOD FLOORS,STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, NEW STACK WASHER & DRYER ALSO NEW WINDOW BLINDS.
Results within 5 miles of Palmetto Estates
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
13 Units Available
The Crossings
Kings Colony Apartments
8961 SW 142nd Ave, The Crossings, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,614
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1353 sqft
Newly revamped apartments close to Country Mall and Miami Dade College. Units have hardwood floors, extra storage space and garbage disposal. Community online portal for easy payments and complaints redressal.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
12 Units Available
Three Lakes
Azura
12755 SW 136th Ter, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,551
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,529
1358 sqft
Spacious, waterfront apartments with hardwood floors, private balconies, stainless steel appliances, and air conditioning. Community amenities include a coffee bar and media room. Close to Miami-Dade Zoological Park and Gardens.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
$
16 Units Available
The Crossings
The Stratford
9051 SW 122nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,029
1247 sqft
The Stratford offers 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments in Miami, FL.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
5 Units Available
Pinecrest
Waterside Apartments
6763 S.W. 88th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,310
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Waterside Apartments is located at 6763 SW 88th Street, Miami, FL and is managed by CFH Group, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:40 PM
Contact for Availability
Palmetto Place Apartments
9601 SW 142nd Ave, Kendall West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,194
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
905 sqft
Community offers one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. There's an onsite tennis court, pool, and 24-hour gym for residents to enjoy. Located minutes from Kendale Lakes Plaza.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Cutler Bay
20765 SW 89th Ave
20765 Southwest 89th Avenue, Cutler Bay, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,790
3000 sqft
" Spacious 5bd/3bth, on corner lot in upscale "Cantamar Community" of Cutler Bay.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Kendall
10525 SW 112th Ave
10525 Southwest 112th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 1 bedroom and 1 1/5 bath Third Floor with open balcony ,a large master and walking closet ,Tile and wood floors ,updated bathroom,condo has a pool,tennis courts,club house,patrol guard,elevator,laundry room on the same floors ,great

1 of 41

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Cutler Bay
19120 SW 96th Ave
19120 Southwest 96th Avenue, Cutler Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Bring your Biggest Boat, HUGE CORNER LOT FULLY REMODELED SINGLE FAMILY HOME, Located in CUTLER BAY. Brand New Roof, New AC, Painted Outside and Inside.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Sunset West
7245 SW 94th Pl
7245 Southwest 94th Place, Sunset, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
763 sqft
Newly renovated bright and lovely unit in a centrally located complex steps from Sunset Drive (72 ST). New wood floors, bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, new lighting and granite countertops. Great schools and lots of shopping options.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Dadeland
8390 SW 72nd Ave
8390 Southwest 72nd Avenue, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1316 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Location, Location, Location, Residential, 24 hour security, walking distance from Metro Rail, Dadeland Mall, near Baptist and south Miami Hospitals, grat private and public schools, spacious 2/2 with Den, 2 assigned parking spaces, Cermic and wood

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Three Lakes
12562 SW 143rd Ln
12562 Southwest 143rd Lane, Three Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
very nice ready to move into 3 Bedrooms, 2 & Half Bathrooms & 1 Car Garage townhouse in a Gated Subdivision.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Pinecrest
11100 SW 73 Ct
11100 Southwest 73rd Court, Pinecrest, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,900
PINECREST FAMILY POOL HOME-BEAUTIFULLY APPOINTED WITH STONE TILE AND WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH FRENCH DOORS OVERLOOKING THE POOL/PATIO - PATIO HAS A BUILT IN BAR AREA GREAT WHEN ENTERTAINING AND OVERLOOKING A LANDSCAPED YARD ALONG

1 of 4

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Cutler Bay
9115 SW 203rd Ter
9115 Southwest 203rd Terrace, Cutler Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1598 sqft
Amazing Townhouse at Cutler Cove 3Be/2.5Ba - Property Id: 179161 Two-story townhouse, updated with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Very well-kept unit with fenced yard, tile downstairs, wood floor upstairs. Washer and dryer inside the unit.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Sabal Chase
11514 SW 109th Rd 37
11514 Southwest 109th Road, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1 sqft
Newly renovated 2 story, 3/2.5 starter townhouse ready for its new family! Band new modern wood laminate floors, new kitchen cabinets, and granite countertops accent this comfortable and highly sought after home in Sabal Chase.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Palmetto Bay
8340 SW 142nd St
8340 Southwest 142nd Street, Palmetto Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
Beautifully updated and spacious home made for entertaining in desirable Palmetto Bay on quiet street. Home has 3 Large Bedrooms 2 baths w/ closets galore. Comfortable floor plan, formal living and dining room, family room.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Country Walk
15118 SW 141st Ct
15118 Southwest 141st Court, Country Walk, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1870 sqft
Amazing Pool Home 3Be/2Ba - Property Id: 182733 A MUST SEE!!!...

1 of 66

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
10417 SW 231st Ter
10417 SW 231st Terrace, Miami-Dade County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
Gorgeous Single Family Home in Enclave community at Cutler Bay.Three minutes away from Turnpike exit 11 and four miles from Black Point Park and Marina. This beautiful home has two story with 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Kendall
7270 SW 89th St
7270 Southwest 89th Street, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upgraded fully furnished 2/2 with bamboo floors, GE appliances, tile in kitchen and bathroom. Unit located in Downtown Dadeland community provides 24/7 on site security guard, rooftop infinity pool and fitness center etc.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Pinecrest
6900 N Kendall Dr
6900 North Kendall Drive, Pinecrest, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Remodeled kitchen, and bathroom. Amazing, spacious corner unit located steps from Dadeland mall. Walk distance to Metrorail North Station in 6 minutes. Two Stops to UM main campus. Unit has Ceramic tile in social areas & wood floor in the bedroom.

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Richmond West
13909 SW 174th St
13909 Southwest 174th Street, Richmond West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Charming 3 bed/2.5 bath 2 story town house in Serena Lakes. Property has tile and wood flooring. Oversize patio fenced in perfect for entertaining. Pets are welcome hurry will not last. It has a several pools throughout the community.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
15361 SW 119th Ln
15361 SW 119th Ln, The Hammocks, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
Beautiful and totally renovated tonwhouse 4bed/2.5 baths at garden Estates. Great for families in a quiet community, amazing clubhouse.
City Guide for Palmetto Estates, FL

"I live in Florida, and when people ask how close to the beach I am, I say, 'Twelve minutes or twelve hours. Depends on which beach you want to go to.'" -- Jarod Kintz

South Florida is a pretty incredible place, inspiring enough for Will Smith to write an anthem about it and for Ponce De Leon to go searching there for the mythical fountain of youth. But it's not all parties and beach life, although that is found in spades. Miami-Dade County is home to neighborhoods of diverse and eclectic style. Palmetto Estates, south of Miami proper, is just one such example. Find places for rent that are at or below the county average price, and live a life in the sun, with the pristine coast of Biscayne Bay only minutes away. Walk the white sands or the colorful boardwalks, where a wide variety of music can be heard emanating from the cafes nearby. Take in the world-famous nightlife of Miami, only a short drive away. Enjoy some of the finest food from cultures around the globe in Kendall, just to the north of Palmetto Estates. Drive south to the natural beauty of the Everglades or the Florida Keys. Whatever you do, whatever you enjoy, there's something for you in south Florida. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Palmetto Estates, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Palmetto Estates renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

