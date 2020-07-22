Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:02 PM

178 Apartments for rent in Palmetto Estates, FL with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Palmetto Estates offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afte... Read Guide >

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Palmetto Estates
16330 SW 109th Ave
16330 Southwest 109th Avenue, Palmetto Estates, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1848 sqft
Amazing Home at Pine Lake 4Be/2Ba - Property Id: 179723 Single Family Home For Rent on a beautiful lake, which the sun sets everyday on Quiet Neighborhood Graded A schools less then 5 Minutes Away from CORAL REEF High the Turnpike has Colombian
Results within 1 mile of Palmetto Estates
Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
32 Units Available
Three Lakes
Emerald Palms
12325 SW 151st St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,339
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,628
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,180
1310 sqft
Resort-style gated community. On-site amenities including playground, pool, gym, hot tub and business center. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and granite countertops. Pet-friendly with patios or balconies.
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
17 Units Available
Palmetto Bay
Casa Vera
8881 SW 172nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,741
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,956
1322 sqft
Prime location with easy access to downtown Miami and Everglades National Park. Luxury apartments have private balcony, walk-in closets and washer/dryer. Community features a pool with sundeck, entertainment area and cabana kitchen.
Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
61 Units Available
Palmetto Bay
Palmetto Station
17945 Southwest 97th Avenue, Palmetto Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,570
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,710
1355 sqft
Palmetto Station's exceptional design and craftsmanship with a wealth of exclusive amenities that adapt to the needs of our residents while staying true to classic traditional Miami.

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Palmetto Bay
8445 SW 147th St
8445 Southwest 147th Street, Palmetto Bay, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2456 sqft
Amazing Single Home at Palmetto Bay 4Be/2Ba - Property Id: 180409 A MUST SEE!!!...Very spacious executive style pool home in desirable Palmetto Bay.

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Palmetto Bay
9108 SW 161st Ter
9108 Southwest 161st Terrace, Palmetto Bay, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1856 sqft
Amazing single home & location 1 story 4Be/3Ba - Property Id: 179714 A MUST SEE!!!.. Beautiful and spacious one story 4 bedroom 3 bath home in the private community.

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
2 Units Available
Palmetto Bay
18325 S Dixie Hwy
18325 South Dixie Highway, Palmetto Bay, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,399
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
BEAUTIFUL BUILDING WITH AMAZING AMENITIES!! LOW MOVE IN COSTS!! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! NEW BUILDING - STARTING AT $500 DEPOSIT WITH APPROVED CREDIT, YOU DON'T

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Kendall
9011 SW 138th St
9011 Southwest 138th Street, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
The picture is of how unit will look similar to when construction is done. The unit is available August 1st, 2020. Brand new stainless steel appliances including microwave, oven, refrigerator, washer and dryer inside the unit.

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Palmetto Bay
9403 SW 170th St
9403 SW 170th St, Palmetto Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Palmetto Bay - Excellent Schools - East of US 1 - Renovated w/New Kitchen, Bathrooms, tile floor in living areas, laminate in 2 bedrooms, tile in the 3rd. Washer & Dryer in A/C Laundry area, fruit trees galore, big fenced yard and Ready to Move-In.

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Palmetto Bay
15845 SW 90th Ct
15845 Southwest 90th Court, Palmetto Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
TOWNHOUSE 2 BEDROOM 1-1/2 BATHS, TILE AND WOOD FLOORS,STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, NEW STACK WASHER & DRYER ALSO NEW WINDOW BLINDS.

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
West Perrine
10129 W Jessamine St
10129 West Jessamine Street, West Perrine, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Brand New Construction 3 Bedroom Duplex in Perrine. Come and see, this fantastic 3 bedroom unit. Completed in 2018 with hurricane windows, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, polished concrete floors. This is a must see.
Results within 5 miles of Palmetto Estates
Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
$
64 Units Available
Richmond Naval Air Station
Mareas at Botanica
15520 SW 127th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,570
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1270 sqft
Mareas at Botanica offers a unique lifestyle where you can retreat within a thoughtfully designed community nestled in natural surroundings yet relish in resort-inspired amenities and on-site shopping and dining.
Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
11 Units Available
Three Lakes
Azura
12755 SW 136th Ter, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,603
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,906
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,561
1358 sqft
Spacious, waterfront apartments with hardwood floors, private balconies, stainless steel appliances, and air conditioning. Community amenities include a coffee bar and media room. Close to Miami-Dade Zoological Park and Gardens.
Last updated July 22 at 12:19 PM
$
55 Units Available
Dadeland
AMLI Dadeland
8250 SW 72nd Ct, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,549
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,664
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,983
1037 sqft
Located between Highway 878 and Route 1. Luxury community with pool, yoga studio, concierge and clubhouse. Apartments feature patio/balcony, carpeting, stainless steel kitchen appliances and granite counters. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
82 Units Available
Kendall
Pearl Dadeland
7440 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,639
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,634
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,163
1055 sqft
Fully furnished homes with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Pet friendly. Many community amenities, including a media room, game center, yoga studio and rooftop water oasis lounge. Near Dadeland Mall and Palmetto Expressway.
Last updated July 22 at 12:18 PM
10 Units Available
Lago Mar
Sunset Gardens Apartments
7400 SW 107th Ave, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,635
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly two-bedroom apartments with access to dog park, tennis court, racquetball court, pool, and gym. Units are recently renovated and include in-unit laundry and appliances. Near Kendall Indian Hammocks Park.
Last updated July 22 at 12:08 PM
$
25 Units Available
Kendall
Colony at Dadeland
9357 SW 77th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,586
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,821
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,532
1288 sqft
Modern homes with custom finishes and open layouts. Ample community amenities, including a clubhouse, two pools and 24/7 fitness center. Close to US Route 1 (Pinecrest Parkway). Near Dadeland Mall for convenient shopping.
Last updated July 22 at 12:02 PM
$
7 Units Available
Kendall
Cherry Grove Village
9000 SW 97th Ave, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,628
957 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,204
1295 sqft
Twenty minutes from Miami downtown, these newly revamped homes feature granite countertops, large closets and fully equipped kitchens. Pet-friendly, with a business center, a children's playground and a 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center.
Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
5 Units Available
Richmond Naval Air Station
Atlantico at Kendall
16824 SW 137th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1266 sqft
Luxurious apartments with larger kitchens, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Large soaking tubs and glass shower enclosures provided. On-site cyber cafe, resort-like pool, spinning room, and business center.
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
13 Units Available
The Crossings
Kings Colony Apartments
8961 SW 142nd Ave, The Crossings, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,417
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,614
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1353 sqft
Newly revamped apartments close to Country Mall and Miami Dade College. Units have hardwood floors, extra storage space and garbage disposal. Community online portal for easy payments and complaints redressal.
Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
6 Units Available
Richmond West
Park at Kendall
16480 SW 137th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,060
1371 sqft
A fantastic community with a luxurious clubhouse, fitness center, and spinning room. Resort-style beach entry pool, fire pit, and grill. Updated apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, chef-inspired kitchens, and spacious layouts.
Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
$
16 Units Available
The Crossings
The Stratford
9051 SW 122nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,029
1247 sqft
The Stratford offers 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments in Miami, FL.
Last updated July 12 at 09:40 PM
Contact for Availability
Palmetto Place Apartments
9601 SW 142nd Ave, Kendall West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,194
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
905 sqft
Community offers one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. There's an onsite tennis court, pool, and 24-hour gym for residents to enjoy. Located minutes from Kendale Lakes Plaza.

Last updated July 22 at 04:57 PM
1 Unit Available
Kings Meadow
9311 Southwest 138th Place
9311 Southwest 138th Place, The Hammocks, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1312 sqft
9311 Southwest 138th Place Apt #9311, Miami, FL 33186 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 07/22/2020. Pets: allowed.
City Guide for Palmetto Estates, FL

"I live in Florida, and when people ask how close to the beach I am, I say, 'Twelve minutes or twelve hours. Depends on which beach you want to go to.'" -- Jarod Kintz

South Florida is a pretty incredible place, inspiring enough for Will Smith to write an anthem about it and for Ponce De Leon to go searching there for the mythical fountain of youth. But it's not all parties and beach life, although that is found in spades. Miami-Dade County is home to neighborhoods of diverse and eclectic style. Palmetto Estates, south of Miami proper, is just one such example. Find places for rent that are at or below the county average price, and live a life in the sun, with the pristine coast of Biscayne Bay only minutes away. Walk the white sands or the colorful boardwalks, where a wide variety of music can be heard emanating from the cafes nearby. Take in the world-famous nightlife of Miami, only a short drive away. Enjoy some of the finest food from cultures around the globe in Kendall, just to the north of Palmetto Estates. Drive south to the natural beauty of the Everglades or the Florida Keys. Whatever you do, whatever you enjoy, there's something for you in south Florida. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Palmetto Estates, FL

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Palmetto Estates offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Palmetto Estates. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Palmetto Estates can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

