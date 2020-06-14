Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:46 PM

159 Apartments for rent in Palmetto Bay, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Palmetto Bay renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and swe... Read Guide >

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Palmetto Bay
1 Unit Available
15845 SW 90th Ct
15845 Southwest 90th Court, Palmetto Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
TOWNHOUSE 2 BEDROOM 1-1/2 BATHS, TILE AND WOOD FLOORS,STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, NEW STACK WASHER & DRYER ALSO NEW WINDOW BLINDS.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Palmetto Bay
1 Unit Available
16020 SW 91st Ct
16020 Southwest 91st Court, Palmetto Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
This charming Palmetto Bay home, located inside gated community of "Casa de Campo", offers everything that you need and more, for the lowest rental price in the area.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Palmetto Bay
1 Unit Available
14741 SW 83rd Ct
14741 Southwest 83rd Court, Palmetto Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
ENJOY THIS LARGE AND ELEGANT RESIDENTIAL HOME IN DESIRABLE MANGOWOOD, BEAUTIFUL WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT INSIDE AND MARBLE FLOORS ON THE OUTSIDE POOL DECK, CROWN MOLDINGS & DECORATIVE BASEBOARDS, BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND
Results within 1 mile of Palmetto Bay

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Pinecrest
1 Unit Available
12619 SW 78th Ave
12619 Southwest 78th Avenue, Pinecrest, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,200
TRUE RESORT STYLE LIVING! THIS SPACIOUS 4/3 MODERN HOME WAS CUSTOM BUILT BY ARCHITECT JULIAN BARNES AND INSPIRED BY MAYAN INFLUENCES.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Pinecrest
1 Unit Available
7300 SW 121st St
7300 Southwest 121st Street, Pinecrest, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,800
BEAUTIFUL HOME IN PINECREST, VERY HARD TO COME BY A TRUE JEWEL, 4/3 PICTURE PERFECT FAMILY HOME IN CENTRAL PINECREST! GORGEOUSLY UPDATED WITH IMPACT GLASS DOORS, PLANTATION SHUTTERS, BEAUTIFUL BAMBOO WOOD FLOORS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, CROWN

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Gables by The Sea
1 Unit Available
12855 RED ROAD
12855 SW 57th Ave, Coral Gables, FL
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
CUSTOM MEDITERRANEAN STYLE HOME FOR RENT IN GATED COMMUNITY OF GABLES BY THE SEA. 4 BEDROOMS/3 BATHS PLUS BONUS ROOM WITH BATH ON POOL LEVEL.

1 of 88

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Gables by The Sea
1 Unit Available
13001 Deva St
13001 Deva Street, Coral Gables, FL
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
Your key to “Paradise” with 100' Direct Ocean Access on wide, protected waterway on Deva St in coveted Gables by the Sea guard-gated community along Biscayne Bay.

1 of 35

Last updated August 20 at 10:26pm
Deering Bay
1 Unit Available
13633 Deering Bay Dr
13633 Deering Bay Drive, Coral Gables, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,800
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This fabulous Padua Penthouse is one of Deering Bay's most beautiful properties, complete with awe inspiring views of the DB Lagoon, our Arnold Palmer Signature Golf Course and Biscayne Bay.
Results within 5 miles of Palmetto Bay
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
$
Sunset West
15 Units Available
Four Quarters Apartments and Townhomes
8337 SW 107th Ave, Sunset, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,449
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,794
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fabulous community minutes from downtown Miami. Recently updated apartments have in-unit laundry, granite countertops and hardwood floors. On-site coffee bar, clubhouse, expansive pool and playground. Pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 197

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Dadeland
192 Units Available
Modera Metro Dadeland
8215 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,658
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,418
1155 sqft
High-rise living in studio to three-bedroom apartments, with views of the Miami bay. Convenient location close to Metrorail, US-1 and major roads as well as the Dadeland Mall. Fitness center, concierge services and media room.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Riviera
41 Units Available
Red Road Commons Apartment Homes
6620 SW 57th Ave, South Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,389
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,837
973 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,105
1349 sqft
Situated next to the University of Miami, this luxury pet-friendly community hosts a lobby service, media room and on-site garden. Apartments feature wood-style flooring and nine-foot ceilings. Close to the Florida Turnpike.
Verified

Azura

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Three Lakes
12 Units Available
Azura
12755 SW 136th Ter, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,663
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious, waterfront apartments with hardwood floors, private balconies, stainless steel appliances, and air conditioning. Community amenities include a coffee bar and media room. Close to Miami-Dade Zoological Park and Gardens.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
The Crossings
22 Units Available
The Stratford
9051 SW 122nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,480
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1247 sqft
The Stratford offers 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments in Miami, FL.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Pinecrest
2 Units Available
Waterside Apartments
6763 S.W. 88th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Waterside Apartments is located at 6763 SW 88th Street, Miami, FL and is managed by CFH Group, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated May 14 at 04:24pm
Glenvar Heights
9 Units Available
Jade Gardens Apartments
8204 SW 65th Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,025
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,085
450 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Jade Gardens Apartments is a beautiful garden style community located in the heart of South Miami.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
8414 SW 200th Ter #8414
8414 Southwest 200th Terrace, Cutler Bay, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
1829 sqft
Saga Bay - Property Id: 297662 Beautiful House in Cutler Bay 4 bed 2 baths with Pool in the backyard, ceiling fans in bedrooms, ceramic tile in common areas, laminate floor in bedrooms, The lovely kitchen with island has stainless steel appliances

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Kendall
1 Unit Available
8101 SW 99th St
8101 Southwest 99th Street, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2142 sqft
Kendall Ranches - Property Id: 293201 GREAT LOCATION ON A QUIET STREET. THIS SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 3 BATH HOME FEATURES IMPACT WINDOWS AND DOORS, WOOD FLOORS, MARBLE KITCHEN COUNTER TOPS AND REMODLED BATHROOMS.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Richmond West
1 Unit Available
14020 SW 152nd Ter
14020 Southwest 152nd Terrace, Richmond West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2250 sqft
Kendall Country Estates - Property Id: 293229 SPECTACULAR SINGLE FAMILY HOUSE! EVERYTHING COMPLETELY RENOVATED CEILINGS, KITCHEN, BATHROOMS, FLOORS, NEW ROOF, FRESHLY PAINTED INSIDE AND OUT.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
12302 SW 122 st 12302
12302 Southwest 122nd Street, Three Lakes, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2 sqft
Spacious 2 story Townhouse located in the prestigious Kendall Breeze Community in the heart of Kendall. Easy access to Florida Turnpike, shopping centers, and bus stop. the property is featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Sabal Chase
1 Unit Available
11514 SW 109th Rd 37
11514 Southwest 109th Road, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1 sqft
Newly renovated 2 story, 3/2.5 starter townhouse ready for its new family! Band new modern wood laminate floors, new kitchen cabinets, and granite countertops accent this comfortable and highly sought after home in Sabal Chase.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Dadeland
1 Unit Available
8395 SW 73rd Ave
8395 Southwest 73rd Avenue, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous 1/1 in Luxury building w/Elegant lobby and full-time security. Wood laminate floors throughout. Wood and Granite kitchen. Washer and Dryer in Unit. Over 800 sf with private patio on Pool Level.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Riviera
1 Unit Available
6580 Santona St
6580 Santona Street, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$1,345
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Location! Location! Location! Spacious FURNISHED studio in Coral Gables. 6 month rental! Near the University of Miami. Open Floor plan, large closets with extra storage, laminate wood floors, screened balcony. 1 parking spot and 2 pools.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Pinecrest
1 Unit Available
6900 N Kendall Dr
6900 North Kendall Drive, Pinecrest, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Great 2/2 condo unit in the peaceful Dadeland Grove community. Great location in Pinecrest! Just east of Dadeland Mall. Walk to Metrorail and Dadeland Mall. Close to University of Miami & Hwy 826. Zoned to A+ Pinecrest schools.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Princeton
1 Unit Available
11436 SW 238th St
11436 Southwest 238th Street, Princeton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Enjoy the privacy that comes with this BEAUTIFUL detached townhouse located in Lennar Silver Palm Community. 3 Bed/2.5 Bath, this home is in EXCELLENT condition and provides a great layout for living/dining activities.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Palmetto Bay, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Palmetto Bay renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

