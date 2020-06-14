Apartment List
FL
/
sunset
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:46 PM

179 Apartments for rent in Sunset, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Sunset renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particul... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
$
Sunset West
15 Units Available
Four Quarters Apartments and Townhomes
8337 SW 107th Ave, Sunset, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,449
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,794
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fabulous community minutes from downtown Miami. Recently updated apartments have in-unit laundry, granite countertops and hardwood floors. On-site coffee bar, clubhouse, expansive pool and playground. Pet-friendly community.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Snapper Creek
1 Unit Available
11191 sw 63 ter
11191 Southwest 63rd Terrace, Sunset, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1 sqft
Remodeled 3 bedroom / 2 bath home on a corner in the Westwood area, near the entrance to Britannia. ***Please note: This is the main house of a DUPLEX and the smaller unit is rented to another tenant.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Sunset West
1 Unit Available
9467 SW 76th St
9467 Southwest 76th Street, Sunset, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Cozy 1 bedroom 1 bathroom unit located on the first floor.Completely renovated, crown molding, fresh paint, wood floor in the bedroom and walk-in closet, ceramic floors in the living/dinning and kitchen.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Snapper Creek
1 Unit Available
6130 SW 114 Avenue
6130 SW 114th Ave, Sunset, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1201 sqft
Recently remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in one of the nicest gated communities in Kendall. Clay floors throughout the house and wood floors in the bedrooms with nicely updated bathrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Sunset

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Snapper Creek
1 Unit Available
7064 SW 114 PL
7064 Southwest 114th Place, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH TWO STORY CORNER TOWNHOUSE IN GREAT SNAPPER VILLAGE COMMUNITY.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Kendall
1 Unit Available
9021 SW 94th St
9021 Southwest 94th Street, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
Excellent 2 bed 2 bath unit at The Grande. Great location near Baptist Hospital and Dadeland Mall, with easy Highway Access. Gated community. Lovely Condo with coveted open kitchen split floorplan.
Results within 5 miles of Sunset
Verified

1 of 197

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Dadeland
192 Units Available
Modera Metro Dadeland
8215 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,658
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,418
1155 sqft
High-rise living in studio to three-bedroom apartments, with views of the Miami bay. Convenient location close to Metrorail, US-1 and major roads as well as the Dadeland Mall. Fitness center, concierge services and media room.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Riviera
41 Units Available
Red Road Commons Apartment Homes
6620 SW 57th Ave, South Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,389
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,837
973 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,105
1349 sqft
Situated next to the University of Miami, this luxury pet-friendly community hosts a lobby service, media room and on-site garden. Apartments feature wood-style flooring and nine-foot ceilings. Close to the Florida Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
Glenvar Heights
15 Units Available
Ludlam Point Apartments
6880 SW 44th St, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,556
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
950 sqft
Near Highway 976 near the University of Miami and South Beach. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, updated appliances and walk-in closets. On-site amenities including pool, basketball court, courtyard and gym.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
The Crossings
12 Units Available
Kings Colony Apartments
8961 SW 142nd Ave, The Crossings, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,327
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,603
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,902
1353 sqft
Newly revamped apartments close to Country Mall and Miami Dade College. Units have hardwood floors, extra storage space and garbage disposal. Community online portal for easy payments and complaints redressal.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Fontainbleau East
25 Units Available
Art 88
8855 Fontainebleau Blvd, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,287
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
830 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units feature large floorplans, tile floors, designer tile tub surrounds, large closets and oversized balconies. Lake views are available. Community features include two swimming pools, elevators, BBQ area and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Three Lakes
12 Units Available
Azura
12755 SW 136th Ter, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,663
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious, waterfront apartments with hardwood floors, private balconies, stainless steel appliances, and air conditioning. Community amenities include a coffee bar and media room. Close to Miami-Dade Zoological Park and Gardens.
Verified

1 of 76

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Kendale Lakes West
5 Units Available
Bridges at Kendall Place
8485 Hammocks Blvd, Kendall West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,586
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,322
1436 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in a 16-acre environmentally friendly community. In-unit laundry, air conditioning, bathtub, stainless steel kitchen appliances and walk-in closets. Community has clubhouse, business center, 24-hour gym, pool. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
The Crossings
22 Units Available
The Stratford
9051 SW 122nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,480
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1247 sqft
The Stratford offers 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments in Miami, FL.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
West Miami
232 Units Available
Soleste Alameda
6320 Southwest 8th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,476
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,700
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
882 sqft
Soleste Alameda is the new standard in luxury apartment living in West Miami, offering the style and conveniences of urban life, while maintaining the essence of a boutique neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Fontainbleau East
49 Units Available
275 Fontaine Parc
275 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,854
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,294
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,664
1129 sqft
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! Divine Living comes to Miami… An in-home experience that will impress. Choose from our one, two and three-bedroom residences that offer a vibrant appeal for today’s renters. Don’t just live, live divine...
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
West Miami
71 Units Available
Soleste Twenty2
2201 Ludlam Road, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,530
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,729
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,018
933 sqft
Soleste TWENTY2 is the new standard in luxury apartment living in West Miami, offering the style and conveniences of urban life, while maintaining the essence of a boutique neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Pinecrest
2 Units Available
Waterside Apartments
6763 S.W. 88th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Waterside Apartments is located at 6763 SW 88th Street, Miami, FL and is managed by CFH Group, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated May 14 at 04:24pm
Glenvar Heights
9 Units Available
Jade Gardens Apartments
8204 SW 65th Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,025
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,085
450 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Jade Gardens Apartments is a beautiful garden style community located in the heart of South Miami.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:40pm
Contact for Availability
Palmetto Place Apartments
9601 SW 142nd Ave, Kendall West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,194
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
905 sqft
Community offers one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. There's an onsite tennis court, pool, and 24-hour gym for residents to enjoy. Located minutes from Kendale Lakes Plaza.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Kendall
1 Unit Available
8101 SW 99th St
8101 Southwest 99th Street, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2142 sqft
Kendall Ranches - Property Id: 293201 GREAT LOCATION ON A QUIET STREET. THIS SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 3 BATH HOME FEATURES IMPACT WINDOWS AND DOORS, WOOD FLOORS, MARBLE KITCHEN COUNTER TOPS AND REMODLED BATHROOMS.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Granada
1 Unit Available
1413 San Marco Ave
1413 San Marco Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1170 sqft
1413 San Marco Avenue - Property Id: 289253 Lovely 1920's Old Spanish home in Coral Gables now for rent. This home has an open floor plan with many original features including a fireplace, hardwood floors, and a large kitchen.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
8610 SW 156th Pl
8610 Southwest 156th Place, Kendall West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Beautifully remodeled two story townhouse in West Kendall. Wood floors throughout and brand new granite countertops in the kitchen. Master bedroom has large walk-in closet and updated bathroom.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
8401 NW 8 Street Unit 405
8401 Northwest 8th Street, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Visions at Fountainbleau Park II Condo 2/2 - Top floor, updated, spacious two bedroom unit.
City Guide for Sunset, FL

"There's never one sunrise the same or one sunset the same." (-Carlos Santana)

It's hard not to be drawn in by the peace and beauty that the name alone of this town evokes. And luckily, Sunset doesn't disappoint. Sunset, FL is a small, secluded spot in Miami, where people go for something a bit quieter and cozier than what you can find on South Beach. It's a suburban community -- but its population is very young (the median age is about 29). It's also a Spanish-language haven, where more than 70% of the population speaks Spanish as their first language. As one of the more affordable neighborhoods in the Miami area, this is a great spot for young families to go if they want a place in the area but don't want to pay beachfront prices. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Sunset, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Sunset renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

