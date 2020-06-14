Apartment List
/
FL
/
cutler bay
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:39 PM

85 Apartments for rent in Cutler Bay, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Cutler Bay renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
8414 SW 200th Ter #8414
8414 Southwest 200th Terrace, Cutler Bay, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
1829 sqft
Saga Bay - Property Id: 297662 Beautiful House in Cutler Bay 4 bed 2 baths with Pool in the backyard, ceiling fans in bedrooms, ceramic tile in common areas, laminate floor in bedrooms, The lovely kitchen with island has stainless steel appliances

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
21121 SW 85th Ave
21121 Southwest 85th Avenue, Cutler Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Privileged private one bedroom unit on 3rd floor (no neighbors around the unit) in the Cutler Bay area, east of Old Cutler Rd. Enjoy the lake view from the living room with screened balcony, unfurnished, laminated wood floor, 806 Sq. Ft.
Results within 5 miles of Cutler Bay
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Three Lakes
12 Units Available
Azura
12755 SW 136th Ter, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,663
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious, waterfront apartments with hardwood floors, private balconies, stainless steel appliances, and air conditioning. Community amenities include a coffee bar and media room. Close to Miami-Dade Zoological Park and Gardens.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Richmond West
1 Unit Available
14020 SW 152nd Ter
14020 Southwest 152nd Terrace, Richmond West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2250 sqft
Kendall Country Estates - Property Id: 293229 SPECTACULAR SINGLE FAMILY HOUSE! EVERYTHING COMPLETELY RENOVATED CEILINGS, KITCHEN, BATHROOMS, FLOORS, NEW ROOF, FRESHLY PAINTED INSIDE AND OUT.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
12302 SW 122 st 12302
12302 Southwest 122nd Street, Three Lakes, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2 sqft
Spacious 2 story Townhouse located in the prestigious Kendall Breeze Community in the heart of Kendall. Easy access to Florida Turnpike, shopping centers, and bus stop. the property is featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Princeton
1 Unit Available
11436 SW 238th St
11436 Southwest 238th Street, Princeton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Enjoy the privacy that comes with this BEAUTIFUL detached townhouse located in Lennar Silver Palm Community. 3 Bed/2.5 Bath, this home is in EXCELLENT condition and provides a great layout for living/dining activities.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Pinecrest
1 Unit Available
12619 SW 78th Ave
12619 Southwest 78th Avenue, Pinecrest, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,200
TRUE RESORT STYLE LIVING! THIS SPACIOUS 4/3 MODERN HOME WAS CUSTOM BUILT BY ARCHITECT JULIAN BARNES AND INSPIRED BY MAYAN INFLUENCES.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Country Walk
1 Unit Available
15108 SW 140th Pl
15108 Southwest 140th Place, Country Walk, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2/2 WITH BONUS ROOM THAT CAN BE USED AS 3RD BEDROOM. SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN COUNTRY WALK, TILED IN LIVING AREAS AND WOOD FLOORS IN BEDROOMS. LARGE MASTER SUITE WITH WALK-IN CLOSET AND UPDATED BATH. NEW WASHER AND DRYER, AND OVEN/STOVE.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Palmetto Bay
1 Unit Available
15845 SW 90th Ct
15845 Southwest 90th Court, Palmetto Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
TOWNHOUSE 2 BEDROOM 1-1/2 BATHS, TILE AND WOOD FLOORS,STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, NEW STACK WASHER & DRYER ALSO NEW WINDOW BLINDS.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Pinecrest
1 Unit Available
7300 SW 121st St
7300 Southwest 121st Street, Pinecrest, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,800
BEAUTIFUL HOME IN PINECREST, VERY HARD TO COME BY A TRUE JEWEL, 4/3 PICTURE PERFECT FAMILY HOME IN CENTRAL PINECREST! GORGEOUSLY UPDATED WITH IMPACT GLASS DOORS, PLANTATION SHUTTERS, BEAUTIFUL BAMBOO WOOD FLOORS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, CROWN

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
12162 SW 143rd Ln
12162 Southwest 143rd Lane, Three Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Largest model of 3/2/1 in the lake complex with washer & dryer, NO carpets anywhere & big fenced patio. 24 Hr. security & guard gated. Community pool. All bedrooms upstairs, washer & dryer in main floor. Ceramic & wood floors.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Princeton
1 Unit Available
11488 SW 235th St
11488 Southwest 235th Street, Princeton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
Beautiful single family home in quiet neighborhood of Silver Palms. Home features 4 bedrooms and 2 and a half bathrooms. Half bathroom is conveniently located downstairs for guest.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Gables by The Sea
1 Unit Available
12855 RED ROAD
12855 SW 57th Ave, Coral Gables, FL
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
CUSTOM MEDITERRANEAN STYLE HOME FOR RENT IN GATED COMMUNITY OF GABLES BY THE SEA. 4 BEDROOMS/3 BATHS PLUS BONUS ROOM WITH BATH ON POOL LEVEL.

1 of 88

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Gables by The Sea
1 Unit Available
13001 Deva St
13001 Deva Street, Coral Gables, FL
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
Your key to “Paradise” with 100' Direct Ocean Access on wide, protected waterway on Deva St in coveted Gables by the Sea guard-gated community along Biscayne Bay.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
11621 SW 117th Ct
11621 Southwest 117th Court, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
CHARMING AND SPACIOUS SINGLE HOME WITH LIGHT FILLED ROOMS. 3 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHROOMS IN THE SECOND FLOOR AND GUEST BATHROOM IN A OFFICE ROOM ON THE FIRST FLOOR. CENTRALLY LOCATED, IN A WALKING DISTANCE OF PUBLIX, BANKS AND SHOPPING CENTERS.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Palmetto Bay
1 Unit Available
16020 SW 91st Ct
16020 Southwest 91st Court, Palmetto Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
This charming Palmetto Bay home, located inside gated community of "Casa de Campo", offers everything that you need and more, for the lowest rental price in the area.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Palmetto Bay
1 Unit Available
14741 SW 83rd Ct
14741 Southwest 83rd Court, Palmetto Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
ENJOY THIS LARGE AND ELEGANT RESIDENTIAL HOME IN DESIRABLE MANGOWOOD, BEAUTIFUL WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT INSIDE AND MARBLE FLOORS ON THE OUTSIDE POOL DECK, CROWN MOLDINGS & DECORATIVE BASEBOARDS, BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND

1 of 35

Last updated August 20 at 10:26pm
Deering Bay
1 Unit Available
13633 Deering Bay Dr
13633 Deering Bay Drive, Coral Gables, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,800
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This fabulous Padua Penthouse is one of Deering Bay's most beautiful properties, complete with awe inspiring views of the DB Lagoon, our Arnold Palmer Signature Golf Course and Biscayne Bay.
Results within 10 miles of Cutler Bay
Verified

1 of 197

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Dadeland
192 Units Available
Modera Metro Dadeland
8215 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,658
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,418
1155 sqft
High-rise living in studio to three-bedroom apartments, with views of the Miami bay. Convenient location close to Metrorail, US-1 and major roads as well as the Dadeland Mall. Fitness center, concierge services and media room.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Riviera
41 Units Available
Red Road Commons Apartment Homes
6620 SW 57th Ave, South Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,389
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,837
973 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,105
1349 sqft
Situated next to the University of Miami, this luxury pet-friendly community hosts a lobby service, media room and on-site garden. Apartments feature wood-style flooring and nine-foot ceilings. Close to the Florida Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
Glenvar Heights
15 Units Available
Ludlam Point Apartments
6880 SW 44th St, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,556
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
950 sqft
Near Highway 976 near the University of Miami and South Beach. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, updated appliances and walk-in closets. On-site amenities including pool, basketball court, courtyard and gym.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Village of Merrick Park
34 Units Available
Gables Ponce
310 Granello Ave, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$1,735
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,840
1153 sqft
Gables Ponce is a pet-friendly apartment community that offers a variety of floor plans. Each unit features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
The Crossings
12 Units Available
Kings Colony Apartments
8961 SW 142nd Ave, The Crossings, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,327
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,603
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,902
1353 sqft
Newly revamped apartments close to Country Mall and Miami Dade College. Units have hardwood floors, extra storage space and garbage disposal. Community online portal for easy payments and complaints redressal.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Sunset West
13 Units Available
Four Quarters Apartments and Townhomes
8337 SW 107th Ave, Sunset, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,449
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,794
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fabulous community minutes from downtown Miami. Recently updated apartments have in-unit laundry, granite countertops and hardwood floors. On-site coffee bar, clubhouse, expansive pool and playground. Pet-friendly community.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Cutler Bay, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Cutler Bay renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Cutler Bay 1 BedroomsCutler Bay 2 BedroomsCutler Bay 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCutler Bay 3 BedroomsCutler Bay Apartments with Balcony
Cutler Bay Apartments with GarageCutler Bay Apartments with GymCutler Bay Apartments with ParkingCutler Bay Apartments with Pool
Cutler Bay Apartments with Washer-DryerCutler Bay Dog Friendly ApartmentsCutler Bay Furnished ApartmentsCutler Bay Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FL
Coconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLWest Park, FLCoral Terrace, FLKey Biscayne, FLWest Little River, FLIves Estates, FLUniversity Park, FL
Florida City, FLRichmond West, FLPinecrest, FLMiami Shores, FLBay Harbor Islands, FLBrownsville, FLCountry Walk, FLPinewood, FLLauderdale-by-the-Sea, FLMiami Springs, FLWestchester, FLSurfside, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida International University
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale