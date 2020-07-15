199 Apartments for rent in Palmetto Estates, FL with garages

Apartment List
1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Palmetto Estates
15881 SW 108th Ave
15881 Southwest 108th Avenue, Palmetto Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed. 2 full baths, located in Brandon Woods, all tiled floors, granite kitchen, wood cabinets, family room, big roofed terrace, 2 car garage, accordion hurricane shutters, near mayor hways and Turnpike, super market, pharmacy, USI etc.
Results within 1 mile of Palmetto Estates
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
63 Units Available
Palmetto Bay
Palmetto Station
17945 Southwest 97th Avenue, Palmetto Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,570
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,710
1355 sqft
Palmetto Station's exceptional design and craftsmanship with a wealth of exclusive amenities that adapt to the needs of our residents while staying true to classic traditional Miami.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
2 Units Available
Palmetto Bay
18325 S Dixie Hwy
18325 South Dixie Highway, Palmetto Bay, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,399
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
BEAUTIFUL BUILDING WITH AMAZING AMENITIES!! LOW MOVE IN COSTS!! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! NEW BUILDING - STARTING AT $500 DEPOSIT WITH APPROVED CREDIT, YOU DON'T

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
South Miami Heights
11860 SW 180th St
11860 Southwest 180th Street, South Miami Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Very nice single-family home for rent, 3 bed and 2 bath. Tile throughout the entire house, upgraded kitchen with quartz counter top.Open terrace with a spacious backyard great for entertaining, family bbq, and space for a boat.
Results within 5 miles of Palmetto Estates
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
89 Units Available
Kendall
Pearl Dadeland
7440 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,439
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,439
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,163
1055 sqft
Fully furnished homes with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Pet friendly. Many community amenities, including a media room, game center, yoga studio and rooftop water oasis lounge. Near Dadeland Mall and Palmetto Expressway.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
12 Units Available
Three Lakes
Azura
12755 SW 136th Ter, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,551
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,529
1358 sqft
Spacious, waterfront apartments with hardwood floors, private balconies, stainless steel appliances, and air conditioning. Community amenities include a coffee bar and media room. Close to Miami-Dade Zoological Park and Gardens.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
5 Units Available
Richmond Naval Air Station
Atlantico at Kendall
16824 SW 137th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1266 sqft
Luxurious apartments with larger kitchens, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Large soaking tubs and glass shower enclosures provided. On-site cyber cafe, resort-like pool, spinning room, and business center.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 16 at 12:20 AM
$
60 Units Available
Dadeland
AMLI Dadeland
8250 SW 72nd Ct, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,547
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,701
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,978
1037 sqft
Located between Highway 878 and Route 1. Luxury community with pool, yoga studio, concierge and clubhouse. Apartments feature patio/balcony, carpeting, stainless steel kitchen appliances and granite counters. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 16 at 12:16 AM
$
26 Units Available
Kendall
Colony at Dadeland
9357 SW 77th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,584
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,821
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,526
1288 sqft
Modern homes with custom finishes and open layouts. Ample community amenities, including a clubhouse, two pools and 24/7 fitness center. Close to US Route 1 (Pinecrest Parkway). Near Dadeland Mall for convenient shopping.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
$
16 Units Available
The Crossings
The Stratford
9051 SW 122nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,029
1247 sqft
The Stratford offers 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments in Miami, FL.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
5 Units Available
Richmond West
Park at Kendall
16480 SW 137th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,060
1371 sqft
A fantastic community with a luxurious clubhouse, fitness center, and spinning room. Resort-style beach entry pool, fire pit, and grill. Updated apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, chef-inspired kitchens, and spacious layouts.

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Cutler Bay
19305 SW 79th Ct
19305 Southwest 79th Court, Cutler Bay, FL
6 Bedrooms
$5,500
4717 sqft
Amazing Home at desired Cutler Cay 6Be/5Ba - Property Id: 179210 Welcome to Exclusive Living at the private gated community of Cutler Cay. This community features excellent security 24/7 . Manned gate house and regular patrols in the association.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Sabal Chase
11429 SW 110th Ln # 110
11429 Southwest 110th Lane, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1380 sqft
Amazing Townhouse Renovated 3Be/2Ba - Property Id: 179395 A MUST SEE!...Rarely found two story townhouse with garage an interior patio. Two bedrooms and one bathroom upstairs and one bedroom one bathroom downstairs.

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Three Lakes
12505 SW 124th Ter 1
12505 SW 124th Terrace, Three Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Townhose at Kendall - Property Id: 288349 Kendall Breeze Townhouse -This bright 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with a 1 car Garage is available June 1st.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
King Court
8563 SW 115th Ct
8563 Southwest 115th Court, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Updated 3 bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage in the most sought after man-guarded, gated community of Kings Court! Tile floors throughout, new baths, pretty kitchen, vaulted ceilings, walk in closets and much more.

1 of 2

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Kendall
9055 SW 73rd Ct
9055 Southwest 73rd Court, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful condo 2 Bed 2 Bath with an amazing city skylines view. Washer & dryer in unit, tile floors, impact windows. Walking distance to Dadeland mall,restaurants, entertainment, supermarket and public transportation.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Cutler Bay
20765 SW 89th Ave
20765 Southwest 89th Avenue, Cutler Bay, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,790
3000 sqft
" Spacious 5bd/3bth, on corner lot in upscale "Cantamar Community" of Cutler Bay.

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
8270 SW 98th Ave
8270 Southwest 98th Avenue, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
AMAZING HOUSE! GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD! Don't let this opportunity go by. House has new kitchen, new bathrooms, impact windows and doors ,tile floors , Plantation Shutters . Pool and a one car garage located across from the park.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Richmond West
17573 SW 155th Ct
17573 Southwest 155th Court, Richmond West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Opportunity to lease this immaculately kept 3/3 in West Kendall Tiled floors in common areas, Carpet in Rooms Stainless Steel appliances, Washer and Dryer Inside Unit, Covered Patio Great for Entertaining and Family Time. 2 Car Garage and Driveway

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Cutler Bay
20732 SW 87th Ct
20732 Southwest 87th Court, Cutler Bay, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,550
OUTSTANDING PROPERTY!! A MUST SEE HOUSE, BEAUTIFUL LAKE VIEW IN A VERY EXCLUSIVE NEIGHBORHOOD NEAR THE BAY. SPACIOUS HOUSE WITH 5 BEDROOMS AND 3 FULL BATHROOMS, ALSO A THREE CAR GARAGE.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Princeton
11243 SW 230th Ter
11243 Southwest 230th Terrace, Princeton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
4 Bedroom, 2 baths spacious townhouse in Silver Palms. Newer A/C, garage, tile on first floor and wood on the top floor. Stainless Steel appliances and shutters. Close to shopping and marina.

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Three Lakes
12562 SW 143rd Ln
12562 Southwest 143rd Lane, Three Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
very nice ready to move into 3 Bedrooms, 2 & Half Bathrooms & 1 Car Garage townhouse in a Gated Subdivision.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Pinecrest
11100 SW 73 Ct
11100 Southwest 73rd Court, Pinecrest, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,900
PINECREST FAMILY POOL HOME-BEAUTIFULLY APPOINTED WITH STONE TILE AND WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH FRENCH DOORS OVERLOOKING THE POOL/PATIO - PATIO HAS A BUILT IN BAR AREA GREAT WHEN ENTERTAINING AND OVERLOOKING A LANDSCAPED YARD ALONG

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
22411 SW 102nd Ave
22411 Southwest 102nd Avenue, Miami-Dade County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
SPACIOUS CORNER TOWNHOUSE 4 3.5, 2 CAR GARAGE + 2-3 CARS IN DRIVEWAY. KITCHEN UPGRADED. FEATURES A PRIVATE BEDROOM WITH PRIVATE ENTRANCE. DON'T MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY!!! AVAILABLE AUG 1ST.
City Guide for Palmetto Estates, FL

"I live in Florida, and when people ask how close to the beach I am, I say, 'Twelve minutes or twelve hours. Depends on which beach you want to go to.'" -- Jarod Kintz

South Florida is a pretty incredible place, inspiring enough for Will Smith to write an anthem about it and for Ponce De Leon to go searching there for the mythical fountain of youth. But it's not all parties and beach life, although that is found in spades. Miami-Dade County is home to neighborhoods of diverse and eclectic style. Palmetto Estates, south of Miami proper, is just one such example. Find places for rent that are at or below the county average price, and live a life in the sun, with the pristine coast of Biscayne Bay only minutes away. Walk the white sands or the colorful boardwalks, where a wide variety of music can be heard emanating from the cafes nearby. Take in the world-famous nightlife of Miami, only a short drive away. Enjoy some of the finest food from cultures around the globe in Kendall, just to the north of Palmetto Estates. Drive south to the natural beauty of the Everglades or the Florida Keys. Whatever you do, whatever you enjoy, there's something for you in south Florida. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Palmetto Estates, FL

Palmetto Estates apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

