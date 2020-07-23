Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:45 AM

74 Apartments for rent in South Miami Heights, FL with hardwood floors

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
South Miami Heights
11040 SW 196 ST
11040 Southwest 196th Street, South Miami Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
809 sqft
Neat 2 bedrooms 2 full baths, just painted,washer and dryer inside the unit, nice balcony, wood floors, wlk in closets, dining area, ready to move in enclosed neighborhood.
Results within 1 mile of South Miami Heights

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Palmetto Estates
16330 SW 109th Ave
16330 Southwest 109th Avenue, Palmetto Estates, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1848 sqft
Amazing Home at Pine Lake 4Be/2Ba - Property Id: 179723 Single Family Home For Rent on a beautiful lake, which the sun sets everyday on Quiet Neighborhood Graded A schools less then 5 Minutes Away from CORAL REEF High the Turnpike has Colombian

1 of 3

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Richmond West
13909 SW 174th St
13909 Southwest 174th Street, Richmond West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Charming 3 bed/2.5 bath 2 story town house in Serena Lakes. Property has tile and wood flooring. Oversize patio fenced in perfect for entertaining. Pets are welcome hurry will not last. It has a several pools throughout the community.
Results within 5 miles of South Miami Heights
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
$
12 Units Available
Three Lakes
Azura
12755 SW 136th Ter, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,603
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,881
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,561
1358 sqft
Spacious, waterfront apartments with hardwood floors, private balconies, stainless steel appliances, and air conditioning. Community amenities include a coffee bar and media room. Close to Miami-Dade Zoological Park and Gardens.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
$
15 Units Available
The Crossings
The Stratford
9051 SW 122nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,029
1247 sqft
The Stratford offers 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments in Miami, FL.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:40 PM
Contact for Availability
Palmetto Place Apartments
9601 SW 142nd Ave, Kendall West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,194
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
905 sqft
Community offers one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. There's an onsite tennis court, pool, and 24-hour gym for residents to enjoy. Located minutes from Kendale Lakes Plaza.

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Cutler Bay
20765 SW 89th Ave
20765 Southwest 89th Avenue, Cutler Bay, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,790
3000 sqft
Spacious 5bd/3bth, on corner lot in upscale "Cantamar Community" of Cutler Bay.

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
15510 SW 133rd Pl
15510 Southwest 133rd Place, Miami-Dade County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM AND 2 CAR PARKING SPACE CONDO IN THE HEART OF MIAMI. ALL TILE IN MAIN AREA, NEUTRAL PAINT, WOOD LAMINATE FLOOR IN MASTER BEDROOM. FULL SIZE WASHER & DRYER IN SEPERATE ROOM.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Country Walk
15118 SW 141st Ct
15118 Southwest 141st Court, Country Walk, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1870 sqft
Amazing Pool Home 3Be/2Ba - Property Id: 182733 A MUST SEE!!!...

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Sabal Chase
11514 SW 109th Rd 37
11514 Southwest 109th Road, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1 sqft
Newly renovated 2 story, 3/2.5 starter townhouse ready for its new family! Band new modern wood laminate floors, new kitchen cabinets, and granite countertops accent this comfortable and highly sought after home in Sabal Chase.

1 of 35

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Cutler Bay
8590 SW 212th St
8590 Southwest 212th Street, Cutler Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Amazing unit being completely remodeled, complete new kitchen with granite tops and new S.S. appliances, new vanities in each bathroom, freshly painted, laminate wood flooring in both bedrooms, ample bedrooms and huge walk in closet in master.

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Richmond West
16883 SW 141st Ave
16883 Southwest 141st Avenue, Richmond West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Spacious single family home on an oversized, corner lot, with plenty of room for a boat! This home features: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, & a 1-car garage.

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Princeton
26096 SW 136th Ct
26096 Southwest 136th Court, Princeton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
New Construction Home! Be the first to live in this beautiful home 100% concrete with impact windows and doors. 4 Beds 3.5 baths driveway with space for 4 cars. Fenced backyard and beautiful finishes.

1 of 34

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
10415 SW 228th Ter
10415 SW 228th Terrace, Miami-Dade County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful and very spacious 2-story home at sought after Community of Enclave. Within minutes from Turnpike and Black Point Marina. This property features tile in living areas and wood floors on stairs and bedrooms.

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Kendall
9011 SW 138th St
9011 Southwest 138th Street, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
The picture is of how unit will look similar to when construction is done. The unit is available August 1st, 2020. Brand new stainless steel appliances including microwave, oven, refrigerator, washer and dryer inside the unit.

1 of 35

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Pinecrest
12619 SW 78th Ave
12619 Southwest 78th Avenue, Pinecrest, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,200
TRUE RESORT STYLE LIVING! THIS SPACIOUS 4/3 MODERN HOME WAS CUSTOM BUILT BY ARCHITECT JULIAN BARNES AND INSPIRED BY MAYAN INFLUENCES.

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Kendall
10525 SW 112th Ave
10525 Southwest 112th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 1 bedroom and 1 1/5 bath Third Floor with open balcony ,a large master and walking closet ,Tile and wood floors ,updated bathroom,condo has a pool,tennis courts,club house,patrol guard,elevator,laundry room on the same floors ,great

1 of 66

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
10417 SW 231st Ter
10417 SW 231st Terrace, Miami-Dade County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
Gorgeous Single Family Home in Enclave community at Cutler Bay.Three minutes away from Turnpike exit 11 and four miles from Black Point Park and Marina. This beautiful home has two story with 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms.

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
15361 SW 119th Ln
15361 SW 119th Ln, The Hammocks, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
Beautiful and totally renovated tonwhouse 4bed/2.5 baths at garden Estates. Great for families in a quiet community, amazing clubhouse.

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Cutler Bay
21121 SW 85th Ave
21121 Southwest 85th Avenue, Cutler Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Privileged private one bedroom unit on 3rd floor (no neighbors around the unit) in the Cutler Bay area, east of Old Cutler Rd. Enjoy the lake view from the living room with screened balcony, unfurnished, laminated wood floor, 806 Sq. Ft.

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Palmetto Bay
15845 SW 90th Ct
15845 Southwest 90th Court, Palmetto Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
TOWNHOUSE 2 BEDROOM 1-1/2 BATHS, TILE AND WOOD FLOORS,STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, NEW STACK WASHER & DRYER ALSO NEW WINDOW BLINDS.

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Country Walk
15457 SW 138th Ter
15457 Southwest 138th Terrace, Country Walk, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Beautiful Bright and Spacious Home in the sought after San Jose Estates, features 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 baths, tile throughout common areas and wood laminate floors in the bedrooms. Beautiful white kitchen and nice patio to entertained.

1 of 30

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Princeton
11488 SW 235th St
11488 Southwest 235th Street, Princeton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
Beautiful single family home in quiet neighborhood of Silver Palms. Home features 4 bedrooms and 2 and a half bathrooms. Half bathroom is conveniently located downstairs for guest.

1 of 43

Last updated May 4 at 10:35 AM
1 Unit Available
Sabal Chase
10737 SW 113th Pl
10737 Southwest 113th Place, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Sabal Chase is a little slice of heaven! Updated "D" model with 1220 sq ft. 1st floor offers garage, storage, laundry & walk-in closet.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in South Miami Heights, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for South Miami Heights renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

