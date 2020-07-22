162 Apartments for rent in Palmetto Estates, FL with parking
1 of 9
1 of 44
1 of 37
1 of 66
1 of 45
1 of 26
1 of 7
1 of 10
1 of 19
1 of 34
1 of 24
1 of 19
1 of 35
1 of 10
1 of 21
1 of 50
1 of 12
1 of 37
1 of 23
1 of 35
1 of 27
1 of 16
1 of 2
1 of 27
"I live in Florida, and when people ask how close to the beach I am, I say, 'Twelve minutes or twelve hours. Depends on which beach you want to go to.'" -- Jarod Kintz
South Florida is a pretty incredible place, inspiring enough for Will Smith to write an anthem about it and for Ponce De Leon to go searching there for the mythical fountain of youth. But it's not all parties and beach life, although that is found in spades. Miami-Dade County is home to neighborhoods of diverse and eclectic style. Palmetto Estates, south of Miami proper, is just one such example. Find places for rent that are at or below the county average price, and live a life in the sun, with the pristine coast of Biscayne Bay only minutes away. Walk the white sands or the colorful boardwalks, where a wide variety of music can be heard emanating from the cafes nearby. Take in the world-famous nightlife of Miami, only a short drive away. Enjoy some of the finest food from cultures around the globe in Kendall, just to the north of Palmetto Estates. Drive south to the natural beauty of the Everglades or the Florida Keys. Whatever you do, whatever you enjoy, there's something for you in south Florida. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Palmetto Estates apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.