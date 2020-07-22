Apartment List
/
FL
/
palmetto estates
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:40 PM

162 Apartments for rent in Palmetto Estates, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Palmetto Estates apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or... Read Guide >

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Palmetto Estates
15881 SW 108th Ave
15881 Southwest 108th Avenue, Palmetto Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed. 2 full baths, located in Brandon Woods, all tiled floors, granite kitchen, wood cabinets, family room, big roofed terrace, 2 car garage, accordion hurricane shutters, near mayor hways and Turnpike, super market, pharmacy, USI etc.
Results within 1 mile of Palmetto Estates
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
33 Units Available
Three Lakes
Emerald Palms
12325 SW 151st St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,339
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,616
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,180
1310 sqft
Resort-style gated community. On-site amenities including playground, pool, gym, hot tub and business center. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and granite countertops. Pet-friendly with patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
17 Units Available
Palmetto Bay
Casa Vera
8881 SW 172nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,741
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,956
1322 sqft
Prime location with easy access to downtown Miami and Everglades National Park. Luxury apartments have private balcony, walk-in closets and washer/dryer. Community features a pool with sundeck, entertainment area and cabana kitchen.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
$
151 Units Available
Palmetto Bay
Soleste Bay Village
18301 South Dixie Highway, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,530
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,641
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
900 sqft
Soleste Bay Village is the new standard in luxury apartment living in Palmetto Bay, offering the style and conveniences of urban life, while maintaining the essence of a boutique neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
$
61 Units Available
Palmetto Bay
Palmetto Station
17945 Southwest 97th Avenue, Palmetto Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,570
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,710
1355 sqft
Palmetto Station's exceptional design and craftsmanship with a wealth of exclusive amenities that adapt to the needs of our residents while staying true to classic traditional Miami.

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Palmetto Bay
8445 SW 147th St
8445 Southwest 147th Street, Palmetto Bay, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2456 sqft
Amazing Single Home at Palmetto Bay 4Be/2Ba - Property Id: 180409 A MUST SEE!!!...Very spacious executive style pool home in desirable Palmetto Bay.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
2 Units Available
Palmetto Bay
18325 S Dixie Hwy
18325 South Dixie Highway, Palmetto Bay, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,399
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
BEAUTIFUL BUILDING WITH AMAZING AMENITIES!! LOW MOVE IN COSTS!! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! NEW BUILDING - STARTING AT $500 DEPOSIT WITH APPROVED CREDIT, YOU DON'T

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Palmetto Bay
17255 SW 95th Ave
17255 Southwest 95th Avenue, Palmetto Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Great location, 2 bedroom 1 bath with 2 assigned parking spots. Plenty of guest parking. The community features a gym, laundry room, kiddie play ground and swimming pool. Close to US1, close to shopping and public transportation.
Results within 5 miles of Palmetto Estates
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
$
12 Units Available
Three Lakes
Azura
12755 SW 136th Ter, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,603
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,881
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,561
1358 sqft
Spacious, waterfront apartments with hardwood floors, private balconies, stainless steel appliances, and air conditioning. Community amenities include a coffee bar and media room. Close to Miami-Dade Zoological Park and Gardens.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
$
81 Units Available
Kendall
Pearl Dadeland
7440 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,548
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,634
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,112
1055 sqft
Fully furnished homes with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Pet friendly. Many community amenities, including a media room, game center, yoga studio and rooftop water oasis lounge. Near Dadeland Mall and Palmetto Expressway.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
2 Units Available
Dadeland
Bermuda Villas
7325 SW 82nd St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,240
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
$0 Admin Fee for New Move-Ins - Limited Time Offer! Nestled in the heart of Kendall, sits this intimate retreat from today’s daily pressures. Its magnificent resort-style setting and amenities offer a complete package for relaxation and enjoyment.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 06:26 PM
$
26 Units Available
Kendall
Colony at Dadeland
9357 SW 77th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,586
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,821
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,532
1288 sqft
Modern homes with custom finishes and open layouts. Ample community amenities, including a clubhouse, two pools and 24/7 fitness center. Close to US Route 1 (Pinecrest Parkway). Near Dadeland Mall for convenient shopping.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 06:08 PM
10 Units Available
Lago Mar
Sunset Gardens Apartments
7400 SW 107th Ave, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,635
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly two-bedroom apartments with access to dog park, tennis court, racquetball court, pool, and gym. Units are recently renovated and include in-unit laundry and appliances. Near Kendall Indian Hammocks Park.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
$
64 Units Available
Richmond Naval Air Station
Mareas at Botanica
15520 SW 127th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,570
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1270 sqft
Mareas at Botanica offers a unique lifestyle where you can retreat within a thoughtfully designed community nestled in natural surroundings yet relish in resort-inspired amenities and on-site shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
6 Units Available
Nob Hill
9856 N Kendall Dr, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
929 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nob Hill is located in the heart of Kendall at 9856 SW 88th Street near shops, popular restaurants, major highways and in the highly ranked Kendale Elementary school zone.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 22 at 06:26 PM
$
54 Units Available
Dadeland
AMLI Dadeland
8250 SW 72nd Ct, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,549
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,664
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,983
1037 sqft
Located between Highway 878 and Route 1. Luxury community with pool, yoga studio, concierge and clubhouse. Apartments feature patio/balcony, carpeting, stainless steel kitchen appliances and granite counters. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 06:02 PM
$
7 Units Available
Kendall
Cherry Grove Village
9000 SW 97th Ave, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,628
957 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,204
1295 sqft
Twenty minutes from Miami downtown, these newly revamped homes feature granite countertops, large closets and fully equipped kitchens. Pet-friendly, with a business center, a children's playground and a 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
5 Units Available
Richmond Naval Air Station
Atlantico at Kendall
16824 SW 137th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1266 sqft
Luxurious apartments with larger kitchens, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Large soaking tubs and glass shower enclosures provided. On-site cyber cafe, resort-like pool, spinning room, and business center.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
13 Units Available
The Crossings
Kings Colony Apartments
8961 SW 142nd Ave, The Crossings, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,417
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,614
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1353 sqft
Newly revamped apartments close to Country Mall and Miami Dade College. Units have hardwood floors, extra storage space and garbage disposal. Community online portal for easy payments and complaints redressal.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
6 Units Available
Richmond West
Park at Kendall
16480 SW 137th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,060
1371 sqft
A fantastic community with a luxurious clubhouse, fitness center, and spinning room. Resort-style beach entry pool, fire pit, and grill. Updated apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, chef-inspired kitchens, and spacious layouts.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
9 Units Available
King Court
Harbour Key
11033 SW 88th St, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,255
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing and Professional Community. This Property is well maintained and clean. Staff is very pleasant and helpful. We have 1,2 and 3 bedrooms. Great location, quiet and good place to live in.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
$
15 Units Available
The Crossings
The Stratford
9051 SW 122nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,029
1247 sqft
The Stratford offers 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments in Miami, FL.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
4 Units Available
King Court
Legacy at the Palms
10771 Southwest 88th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1220 sqft
Convenience and quality is what you’ll find at Legacy at the Palms. This cozy community offers 1 & 2 spacious bedroom apartment homes with updated interiors and exterior amenities for all residents to enjoy.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
5 Units Available
Pinecrest
Waterside Apartments
6763 S.W. 88th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Waterside Apartments is located at 6763 SW 88th Street, Miami, FL and is managed by CFH Group, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
City Guide for Palmetto Estates, FL

"I live in Florida, and when people ask how close to the beach I am, I say, 'Twelve minutes or twelve hours. Depends on which beach you want to go to.'" -- Jarod Kintz

South Florida is a pretty incredible place, inspiring enough for Will Smith to write an anthem about it and for Ponce De Leon to go searching there for the mythical fountain of youth. But it's not all parties and beach life, although that is found in spades. Miami-Dade County is home to neighborhoods of diverse and eclectic style. Palmetto Estates, south of Miami proper, is just one such example. Find places for rent that are at or below the county average price, and live a life in the sun, with the pristine coast of Biscayne Bay only minutes away. Walk the white sands or the colorful boardwalks, where a wide variety of music can be heard emanating from the cafes nearby. Take in the world-famous nightlife of Miami, only a short drive away. Enjoy some of the finest food from cultures around the globe in Kendall, just to the north of Palmetto Estates. Drive south to the natural beauty of the Everglades or the Florida Keys. Whatever you do, whatever you enjoy, there's something for you in south Florida. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Palmetto Estates, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Palmetto Estates apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Palmetto Estates 2 Bedroom ApartmentsPalmetto Estates 3 Bedroom ApartmentsPalmetto Estates Apartments with Balconies
Palmetto Estates Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPalmetto Estates Apartments with ParkingPalmetto Estates Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLCoral Gables, FLTamarac, FL
North Miami, FLOjus, FLLighthouse Point, FLOlympia Heights, FLIslamorada, Village of Islands, FLIves Estates, FLEl Portal, FLRichmond West, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College