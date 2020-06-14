65 Apartments for rent in Richmond West, FL with hardwood floors

Richmond West, Florida is the most populous county in Florida, and for good reason.

Situated southeast of Florida, Richmond West is part of the Miami-Dade County. This 4.17 square mile-city is home of approximately 32,000 people. With easy access to famous beaches, tropical weather, and other conveniences of urban life, this small haven could very well be a good alternative to anyone who wants to live the Miami lifestyle minus the fanfare.