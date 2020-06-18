All apartments in Palmetto Bay
8532 SW 139th Ter
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:10 PM

8532 SW 139th Ter

8532 SW 139th Ter · (585) 880-8568
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8532 SW 139th Ter, Palmetto Bay, FL 33158
Palmetto Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 3 baths, $2950 · Avail. now

$2,950

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 2211 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
hot tub
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
hot tub
Amazing Huge Townhouse in Tuscany Villas 2Be/3Ba - Property Id: 180321

A MUST SEE!!!...Exclusive Tuscany Villas unit in the Palmetto Bay/The Falls area, east of US1. Immaculate and spacious 2 bedroom/3 bath/den townhouse, overlooking the canal. Very quiet neighborhood, walking distance to The Falls, Home Depot, Publix. Great schools. Must see!! Easy to deal with Landlord. Could be rented furnished.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/180321
Property Id 180321

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5897805)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8532 SW 139th Ter have any available units?
8532 SW 139th Ter has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8532 SW 139th Ter have?
Some of 8532 SW 139th Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8532 SW 139th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
8532 SW 139th Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8532 SW 139th Ter pet-friendly?
No, 8532 SW 139th Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palmetto Bay.
Does 8532 SW 139th Ter offer parking?
No, 8532 SW 139th Ter does not offer parking.
Does 8532 SW 139th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8532 SW 139th Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8532 SW 139th Ter have a pool?
No, 8532 SW 139th Ter does not have a pool.
Does 8532 SW 139th Ter have accessible units?
No, 8532 SW 139th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 8532 SW 139th Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8532 SW 139th Ter has units with dishwashers.
Does 8532 SW 139th Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 8532 SW 139th Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
