Palmetto Bay, FL
14721 SW 87th Pl
Last updated May 18 2020 at 2:34 AM

14721 SW 87th Pl

14721 Southwest 87th Place · (754) 422-5025
Location

14721 Southwest 87th Place, Palmetto Bay, FL 33176
Palmetto Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Ready to move in, beautiful and cozy!! This home is perfect for a family, great layout, modern design, upgraded bathrooms, kitchen, appliances, new A/C unit and anti-impact windows and doors!!!Huge back yard fenced troughout and secure. Kids, pets, family, friends, outside living, are all allowed; the garden is open and wide!!
This pristine home has been well kept, the location is a plus if you want to walk and exercice the neighborhood. Plubix is just one block ahead, schools are A rated. This location is very convenient, easy access to Dixie Hwy to drive North and/or South. Call for additional information, this house won't last.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14721 SW 87th Pl have any available units?
14721 SW 87th Pl has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14721 SW 87th Pl have?
Some of 14721 SW 87th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14721 SW 87th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
14721 SW 87th Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14721 SW 87th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 14721 SW 87th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 14721 SW 87th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 14721 SW 87th Pl does offer parking.
Does 14721 SW 87th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14721 SW 87th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14721 SW 87th Pl have a pool?
No, 14721 SW 87th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 14721 SW 87th Pl have accessible units?
No, 14721 SW 87th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 14721 SW 87th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14721 SW 87th Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 14721 SW 87th Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14721 SW 87th Pl has units with air conditioning.
