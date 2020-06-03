14721 SW 87th Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Ready to move in, beautiful and cozy!! This home is perfect for a family, great layout, modern design, upgraded bathrooms, kitchen, appliances, new A/C unit and anti-impact windows and doors!!!Huge back yard fenced troughout and secure. Kids, pets, family, friends, outside living, are all allowed; the garden is open and wide!!

This pristine home has been well kept, the location is a plus if you want to walk and exercice the neighborhood. Plubix is just one block ahead, schools are A rated. This location is very convenient, easy access to Dixie Hwy to drive North and/or South. Call for additional information, this house won't last.