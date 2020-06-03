14721 SW 87th Pl

Amenities
Ready to move in, beautiful and cozy!! This home is perfect for a family, great layout, modern design, upgraded bathrooms, kitchen, appliances, new A/C unit and anti-impact windows and doors!!!Huge back yard fenced troughout and secure. Kids, pets, family, friends, outside living, are all allowed; the garden is open and wide!!
This pristine home has been well kept, the location is a plus if you want to walk and exercice the neighborhood. Plubix is just one block ahead, schools are A rated. This location is very convenient, easy access to Dixie Hwy to drive North and/or South. Call for additional information, this house won't last.