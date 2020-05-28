All apartments in Palm Springs
719 Lori Drive
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:17 PM

719 Lori Drive

719 Lori Drive · (561) 626-7000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

719 Lori Drive, Palm Springs, FL 33461

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 311 · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 790 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
gym
pool
shuffle board
clubhouse
microwave
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
shuffle board
Nice one bedroom, one and a half bathroom unit on third floor. No age restrictions. This condo comes furnished and is waiting for a yearly tenant. Updated kitchen with newer appliances. Bathroom with tub and a separate restroom. Club house, 2 pools, gym and shuffleboard. Lakeside Village is a condo community located in the Village of Palm Springs, Florida. We are part of Palm Beach County, conveniently located close to the Palm Beach International (PBI) airport, I95, Tri Rail and Brightline train stations, shopping, the Palm Beach Zoo, Worth Avenue on Palm Beach, restaurants, schools, parks and sandy beaches at the nearby ocean.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 719 Lori Drive have any available units?
719 Lori Drive has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 719 Lori Drive have?
Some of 719 Lori Drive's amenities include recently renovated, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 719 Lori Drive currently offering any rent specials?
719 Lori Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 719 Lori Drive pet-friendly?
No, 719 Lori Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Springs.
Does 719 Lori Drive offer parking?
No, 719 Lori Drive does not offer parking.
Does 719 Lori Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 719 Lori Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 719 Lori Drive have a pool?
Yes, 719 Lori Drive has a pool.
Does 719 Lori Drive have accessible units?
No, 719 Lori Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 719 Lori Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 719 Lori Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 719 Lori Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 719 Lori Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
