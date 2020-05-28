719 Lori Drive

Amenities

recently renovated gym pool shuffle board clubhouse microwave

Unit Amenities furnished microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool shuffle board

Nice one bedroom, one and a half bathroom unit on third floor. No age restrictions. This condo comes furnished and is waiting for a yearly tenant. Updated kitchen with newer appliances. Bathroom with tub and a separate restroom. Club house, 2 pools, gym and shuffleboard. Lakeside Village is a condo community located in the Village of Palm Springs, Florida. We are part of Palm Beach County, conveniently located close to the Palm Beach International (PBI) airport, I95, Tri Rail and Brightline train stations, shopping, the Palm Beach Zoo, Worth Avenue on Palm Beach, restaurants, schools, parks and sandy beaches at the nearby ocean.