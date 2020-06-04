348 Lake Arbor Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful spacious town-home tastefully furnished with gray, white and neutral tones. Enjoy a renovated kitchen with lots of cabinet space, stainless steel appliances and pendant drop down lights. Enjoy a cozy livingroom with large mirrors at both side of fireplace. Good size master and 2nd bedroom. with wall to wall closets and small balconies. The fenced front yard allows you to enjoy a private and relaxing space. The townhome is in close proximity downtown activities with lots of shopping, restaurants and much more. Please note it is being rented FURNISHED.