348 Lake Arbor Drive
348 Lake Arbor Drive

348 Lake Arbor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

348 Lake Arbor Drive, Palm Springs, FL 33461

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful spacious town-home tastefully furnished with gray, white and neutral tones. Enjoy a renovated kitchen with lots of cabinet space, stainless steel appliances and pendant drop down lights. Enjoy a cozy livingroom with large mirrors at both side of fireplace. Good size master and 2nd bedroom. with wall to wall closets and small balconies. The fenced front yard allows you to enjoy a private and relaxing space. The townhome is in close proximity downtown activities with lots of shopping, restaurants and much more. Please note it is being rented FURNISHED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 348 Lake Arbor Drive have any available units?
348 Lake Arbor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Springs, FL.
What amenities does 348 Lake Arbor Drive have?
Some of 348 Lake Arbor Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 348 Lake Arbor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
348 Lake Arbor Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 348 Lake Arbor Drive pet-friendly?
No, 348 Lake Arbor Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Springs.
Does 348 Lake Arbor Drive offer parking?
No, 348 Lake Arbor Drive does not offer parking.
Does 348 Lake Arbor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 348 Lake Arbor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 348 Lake Arbor Drive have a pool?
No, 348 Lake Arbor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 348 Lake Arbor Drive have accessible units?
No, 348 Lake Arbor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 348 Lake Arbor Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 348 Lake Arbor Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 348 Lake Arbor Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 348 Lake Arbor Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
