Last updated May 6 2020 at 5:35 PM

266 Arabian Road

266 Arabian Road · (754) 210-2667
Location

266 Arabian Road, Palm Springs, FL 33461

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,745

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1232 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Home has additional HOA requirement. Please contact us for additional information. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 266 Arabian Road have any available units?
266 Arabian Road has a unit available for $1,745 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 266 Arabian Road currently offering any rent specials?
266 Arabian Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 266 Arabian Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 266 Arabian Road is pet friendly.
Does 266 Arabian Road offer parking?
No, 266 Arabian Road does not offer parking.
Does 266 Arabian Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 266 Arabian Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 266 Arabian Road have a pool?
Yes, 266 Arabian Road has a pool.
Does 266 Arabian Road have accessible units?
No, 266 Arabian Road does not have accessible units.
Does 266 Arabian Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 266 Arabian Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 266 Arabian Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 266 Arabian Road does not have units with air conditioning.
