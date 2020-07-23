All apartments in Palm Springs
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:05 PM

200 Bonnie Boulevard

200 Bonnie Boulevard · (561) 537-6772
Location

200 Bonnie Boulevard, Palm Springs, FL 33461

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 140 · Avail. now

$950

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 901 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Come to see this bright remodeled 1 bedroom / 1.5 bathroom condo. Spacious master bedroom and living room. The home features tile and laminate wood flooring throughout. Upper level, corner unit, glass enclosed patio, lovely community pools, complex has 2 pools, card room, exercise room, dance classes, Bingo, porch has new sliding windows, Close to shopping, restaurants, beaches and transportation, this community provides all that you need to call home. All measures are estimated and all information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Bonnie Boulevard have any available units?
200 Bonnie Boulevard has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 200 Bonnie Boulevard have?
Some of 200 Bonnie Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 Bonnie Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
200 Bonnie Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Bonnie Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 200 Bonnie Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Springs.
Does 200 Bonnie Boulevard offer parking?
No, 200 Bonnie Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 200 Bonnie Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 Bonnie Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Bonnie Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 200 Bonnie Boulevard has a pool.
Does 200 Bonnie Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 200 Bonnie Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Bonnie Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 Bonnie Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 200 Bonnie Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 Bonnie Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
