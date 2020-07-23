200 Bonnie Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool

Come to see this bright remodeled 1 bedroom / 1.5 bathroom condo. Spacious master bedroom and living room. The home features tile and laminate wood flooring throughout. Upper level, corner unit, glass enclosed patio, lovely community pools, complex has 2 pools, card room, exercise room, dance classes, Bingo, porch has new sliding windows, Close to shopping, restaurants, beaches and transportation, this community provides all that you need to call home. All measures are estimated and all information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.