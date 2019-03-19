Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Palm River-Clair Mel
Find more places like 9341 American Hickory Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
/
9341 American Hickory Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9341 American Hickory Ln
9341 American Hickory Ln
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Palm River-Clair Mel
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
9341 American Hickory Ln, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL 33578
Amenities
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Listing Agent: Nancy Rodriguez chambers.map@gmail.com 813-300-7079 - Upgrade kitchen and baths
No Back Neighbors
Gated Community
Water included
Pet Fee: $400 Non Refundable
$75 monthly Pet Fee
(RLNE4637779)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9341 American Hickory Ln have any available units?
9341 American Hickory Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
.
Is 9341 American Hickory Ln currently offering any rent specials?
9341 American Hickory Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9341 American Hickory Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 9341 American Hickory Ln is pet friendly.
Does 9341 American Hickory Ln offer parking?
No, 9341 American Hickory Ln does not offer parking.
Does 9341 American Hickory Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9341 American Hickory Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9341 American Hickory Ln have a pool?
No, 9341 American Hickory Ln does not have a pool.
Does 9341 American Hickory Ln have accessible units?
No, 9341 American Hickory Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 9341 American Hickory Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 9341 American Hickory Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9341 American Hickory Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 9341 American Hickory Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Palm River-Clair Mel 1 Bedrooms
Palm River-Clair Mel 2 Bedrooms
Palm River-Clair Mel Apartments with Balconies
Palm River-Clair Mel Apartments with Garages
Palm River-Clair Mel Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FL
St. Petersburg, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Bradenton, FL
Lakeland, FL
Sarasota, FL
Riverview, FL
Largo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Winter Haven, FL
Dunedin, FL
Plant City, FL
Spring Hill, FL
Lutz, FL
Combee Settlement, FL
Indian Rocks Beach, FL
South Sarasota, FL
Bardmoor, FL
Cypress Gardens, FL
Hernando Beach, FL
North Weeki Wachee, FL
Sarasota Springs, FL
Bee Ridge, FL
Lake Magdalene, FL
Sun City Center, FL
Longboat Key, FL
Beacon Square, FL
Pasadena Hills, FL
Redington Shores, FL
Madeira Beach, FL
Tierra Verde, FL
Palmetto, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Florida Southern College
Polk State College
Ringling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa