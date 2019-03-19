All apartments in Palm River-Clair Mel
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9341 American Hickory Ln

9341 American Hickory Ln · No Longer Available
Location

9341 American Hickory Ln, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL 33578

Amenities

pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Listing Agent: Nancy Rodriguez chambers.map@gmail.com 813-300-7079 - Upgrade kitchen and baths
No Back Neighbors
Gated Community
Water included

Pet Fee: $400 Non Refundable
$75 monthly Pet Fee

(RLNE4637779)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9341 American Hickory Ln have any available units?
9341 American Hickory Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm River-Clair Mel, FL.
Is 9341 American Hickory Ln currently offering any rent specials?
9341 American Hickory Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9341 American Hickory Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 9341 American Hickory Ln is pet friendly.
Does 9341 American Hickory Ln offer parking?
No, 9341 American Hickory Ln does not offer parking.
Does 9341 American Hickory Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9341 American Hickory Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9341 American Hickory Ln have a pool?
No, 9341 American Hickory Ln does not have a pool.
Does 9341 American Hickory Ln have accessible units?
No, 9341 American Hickory Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 9341 American Hickory Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 9341 American Hickory Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9341 American Hickory Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 9341 American Hickory Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
