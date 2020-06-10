All apartments in Palm Coast
Last updated May 21 2020 at 9:58 PM

9 St Andrews Court

9 St Andrews Court ·
Location

9 St Andrews Court, Palm Coast, FL 32137

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1986 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Grand Haven move in ready home. Features include 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage, 10 foot ceilings, new flooring, split bedroom plan, large living dining area, family room, breakfast nook, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, inside laundry room and sprinklers on well. The master features a walk in closet, double sinks, roman tub and walk in shower. There is a large private back yard with screened in porch. Freshly painted inside and out. The community features gated and guarded entrance, 2 swimming pools, 2 fitness centers, multiple tennis and basketball courts, miles of walking and biking trails, parks, playground, underground utilities, and Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course. Please view our virtual tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 St Andrews Court have any available units?
9 St Andrews Court has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Coast, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Coast Rent Report.
What amenities does 9 St Andrews Court have?
Some of 9 St Andrews Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 St Andrews Court currently offering any rent specials?
9 St Andrews Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 St Andrews Court pet-friendly?
No, 9 St Andrews Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Coast.
Does 9 St Andrews Court offer parking?
Yes, 9 St Andrews Court does offer parking.
Does 9 St Andrews Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 St Andrews Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 St Andrews Court have a pool?
Yes, 9 St Andrews Court has a pool.
Does 9 St Andrews Court have accessible units?
No, 9 St Andrews Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9 St Andrews Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 9 St Andrews Court does not have units with dishwashers.
