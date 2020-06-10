9 St Andrews Court ·

Amenities

Grand Haven move in ready home. Features include 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage, 10 foot ceilings, new flooring, split bedroom plan, large living dining area, family room, breakfast nook, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, inside laundry room and sprinklers on well. The master features a walk in closet, double sinks, roman tub and walk in shower. There is a large private back yard with screened in porch. Freshly painted inside and out. The community features gated and guarded entrance, 2 swimming pools, 2 fitness centers, multiple tennis and basketball courts, miles of walking and biking trails, parks, playground, underground utilities, and Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course. Please view our virtual tour.