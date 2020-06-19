All apartments in Palm Coast
85 Riverview Bend S
Last updated May 12 2020 at 11:15 PM

85 Riverview Bend S

85 Riverview Bend S · (386) 585-4159
Location

85 Riverview Bend S, Palm Coast, FL 32137

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1544 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1380 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
pool
hot tub
sauna
Fully furnished, beautifully decorated 3/2 unit on top floor with fantastic views of the lake, fountain and ICW from the screened in lanai. Having no neighbors above makes this a true Oasis! Added bonus, minutes drive to the beach! Family room has large flat screen TV. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, breakfast bar and cabinets full of cookware, dishes and utensils. Large master suite with king-sized bed, flat screen tv, and two large closets. En-suite master bath with double sinks, tiled walk-in shower, and linen closet. Sliding glass patio doors with plantation shutters allow private access to the lanai. 2nd bedroom features a queen-sized bed and 3rd bedroom includes two twin-sized beds. Plenty of closet space with linens and towels included. The 2nd bathroom has shower/bathtub option.Ceiling fans throughout unit, including lanai.Washer/dryer available in unit. 1 year lease $1800 ( no utilities). 6 months plus lease $2200( utilities included)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 85 Riverview Bend S have any available units?
85 Riverview Bend S has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Coast, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Coast Rent Report.
What amenities does 85 Riverview Bend S have?
Some of 85 Riverview Bend S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 85 Riverview Bend S currently offering any rent specials?
85 Riverview Bend S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 85 Riverview Bend S pet-friendly?
No, 85 Riverview Bend S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Coast.
Does 85 Riverview Bend S offer parking?
No, 85 Riverview Bend S does not offer parking.
Does 85 Riverview Bend S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 85 Riverview Bend S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 85 Riverview Bend S have a pool?
Yes, 85 Riverview Bend S has a pool.
Does 85 Riverview Bend S have accessible units?
Yes, 85 Riverview Bend S has accessible units.
Does 85 Riverview Bend S have units with dishwashers?
No, 85 Riverview Bend S does not have units with dishwashers.
