85 Riverview Bend S

Fully furnished, beautifully decorated 3/2 unit on top floor with fantastic views of the lake, fountain and ICW from the screened in lanai. Having no neighbors above makes this a true Oasis! Added bonus, minutes drive to the beach! Family room has large flat screen TV. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, breakfast bar and cabinets full of cookware, dishes and utensils. Large master suite with king-sized bed, flat screen tv, and two large closets. En-suite master bath with double sinks, tiled walk-in shower, and linen closet. Sliding glass patio doors with plantation shutters allow private access to the lanai. 2nd bedroom features a queen-sized bed and 3rd bedroom includes two twin-sized beds. Plenty of closet space with linens and towels included. The 2nd bathroom has shower/bathtub option.Ceiling fans throughout unit, including lanai.Washer/dryer available in unit. 1 year lease $1800 ( no utilities). 6 months plus lease $2200( utilities included)