Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:18 AM

85 Lagare St

85 Lagare Street · No Longer Available
Location

85 Lagare Street, Palm Coast, FL 32137

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
More photos to follow. Some of the furniture will be different. Located in Grand Haven's premier neighborhood, when you enter this three bedroom, two bath home you can't miss the view overlooking the pool and lake beyond. Notice the custom built entertainment wall with fireplace, display shelves and plenty of storage.Tile throughout living area with carpeting in bedrooms. The large eat-in kitchen has a separate butler bar and a large pantry and there's an over-sized laundry room with sink. The spacious master bedroom offers a sitting area and the master bathroom connects to the front office. There are plantation shutters on all the windows.It's a short walk to Grand Haven's Esplanade--a popular walking/biking path along the water. Home was painted in 2019. The Florida Basement is floored--walk around this bonus storage area. Come enjoy all that this community offers: Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course, two restaurants, two fitness centers, 7 Har-Tru tennis courts, pickleball, tournament level croquet course and more. Amenities included. Golf course, swimming pool, tennis, exercise center. All in walking distance. Available May 1 2020. Two month minimum. Near St. Augustine and Daytona.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 85 Lagare St have any available units?
85 Lagare St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Coast, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Coast, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Coast Rent Report.
What amenities does 85 Lagare St have?
Some of 85 Lagare St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 85 Lagare St currently offering any rent specials?
85 Lagare St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 85 Lagare St pet-friendly?
Yes, 85 Lagare St is pet friendly.
Does 85 Lagare St offer parking?
Yes, 85 Lagare St does offer parking.
Does 85 Lagare St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 85 Lagare St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 85 Lagare St have a pool?
Yes, 85 Lagare St has a pool.
Does 85 Lagare St have accessible units?
No, 85 Lagare St does not have accessible units.
Does 85 Lagare St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 85 Lagare St has units with dishwashers.
