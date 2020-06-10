85 Lagare St

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

More photos to follow. Some of the furniture will be different. Located in Grand Haven's premier neighborhood, when you enter this three bedroom, two bath home you can't miss the view overlooking the pool and lake beyond. Notice the custom built entertainment wall with fireplace, display shelves and plenty of storage.Tile throughout living area with carpeting in bedrooms. The large eat-in kitchen has a separate butler bar and a large pantry and there's an over-sized laundry room with sink. The spacious master bedroom offers a sitting area and the master bathroom connects to the front office. There are plantation shutters on all the windows.It's a short walk to Grand Haven's Esplanade--a popular walking/biking path along the water. Home was painted in 2019. The Florida Basement is floored--walk around this bonus storage area. Come enjoy all that this community offers: Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course, two restaurants, two fitness centers, 7 Har-Tru tennis courts, pickleball, tournament level croquet course and more. Amenities included. Golf course, swimming pool, tennis, exercise center. All in walking distance. Available May 1 2020. Two month minimum. Near St. Augustine and Daytona.