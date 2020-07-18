All apartments in Palm Coast
84 Westbury Ln
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

84 Westbury Ln

84 Westbury Ln · (386) 449-7797
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

84 Westbury Ln, Palm Coast, FL 32164
Pine Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 84 Westbury Ln · Avail. now

$2,350

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1928 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Built in 2020 3 Bed 2 Bath Pool Home in Palm Coast - Look no further than this amazing, 2020 built pool home in Palm Coast. This home features 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The primary bedroom offers a huge walk in closet, double vanities, tub and standup shower. Each bathroom vanity features granite surface. The roomy gourmet kitchen also offers granite counters, upgraded cabinetry with plentiful space for storage, and stainless steel appliances. This home offers carpet in the main areas and tile in the kitchen and wet areas. Finally, the home comes with a huge screened pool, with ample covered porch for entertaining. The lot backs up to a fresh water canal, allowing for added privacy. Centrally located, this home situates you close to shopping, entertainment, schools, parks, and everything Palm Coast offers. Easy access to the major roadways and the I95 provides for a speedy commute to Jacksonville and Daytona Beach. Basic Pool Care is INCLUDED in the Rent. Apply today! LBTR#13922

(RLNE5902955)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 84 Westbury Ln have any available units?
84 Westbury Ln has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Coast, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Coast Rent Report.
What amenities does 84 Westbury Ln have?
Some of 84 Westbury Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 84 Westbury Ln currently offering any rent specials?
84 Westbury Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 84 Westbury Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 84 Westbury Ln is pet friendly.
Does 84 Westbury Ln offer parking?
No, 84 Westbury Ln does not offer parking.
Does 84 Westbury Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 84 Westbury Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 84 Westbury Ln have a pool?
Yes, 84 Westbury Ln has a pool.
Does 84 Westbury Ln have accessible units?
No, 84 Westbury Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 84 Westbury Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 84 Westbury Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
