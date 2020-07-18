84 Westbury Ln

Amenities

Built in 2020 3 Bed 2 Bath Pool Home in Palm Coast - Look no further than this amazing, 2020 built pool home in Palm Coast. This home features 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The primary bedroom offers a huge walk in closet, double vanities, tub and standup shower. Each bathroom vanity features granite surface. The roomy gourmet kitchen also offers granite counters, upgraded cabinetry with plentiful space for storage, and stainless steel appliances. This home offers carpet in the main areas and tile in the kitchen and wet areas. Finally, the home comes with a huge screened pool, with ample covered porch for entertaining. The lot backs up to a fresh water canal, allowing for added privacy. Centrally located, this home situates you close to shopping, entertainment, schools, parks, and everything Palm Coast offers. Easy access to the major roadways and the I95 provides for a speedy commute to Jacksonville and Daytona Beach. Basic Pool Care is INCLUDED in the Rent. Apply today! LBTR#13922



(RLNE5902955)