8 Walt Place

ONLY AVAILABLE AUG 1-MARCH 31. Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath Single Family home with a Pool, Courtyard and Separate Guest House on cul-de-sac. This amazing home opens onto the courtyard & caged pool. From the courtyard, there's direct access to the separate guest house that is perfect for a senior parent, or home office. Double French doors lead into the living area where you will find a large tray ceiling, a spacious kitchen with a breakfast bar and a cozy nook with ample room for a full-size table and chairs. The spacious master bedroom is the perfect place to unwind after a long day. It has a tray ceiling as well, and a private full bath with walk in shower and double yet separate vanities. 3 of the 4 bedrooms have private bathroom access. A view of the pool can be enjoyed from nearly every vantage point from within home. Utility room with w/d, over sized garage w/ slider screen doors. POOL & LAWN CARE INCLUDED.