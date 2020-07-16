All apartments in Palm Coast
Palm Coast, FL
8 Walt Place
Location

8 Walt Place, Palm Coast, FL 32164
Pine Lakes

Amenities

garage
pool
ceiling fan
courtyard
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
ONLY AVAILABLE AUG 1-MARCH 31. Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath Single Family home with a Pool, Courtyard and Separate Guest House on cul-de-sac. This amazing home opens onto the courtyard & caged pool. From the courtyard, there's direct access to the separate guest house that is perfect for a senior parent, or home office. Double French doors lead into the living area where you will find a large tray ceiling, a spacious kitchen with a breakfast bar and a cozy nook with ample room for a full-size table and chairs. The spacious master bedroom is the perfect place to unwind after a long day. It has a tray ceiling as well, and a private full bath with walk in shower and double yet separate vanities. 3 of the 4 bedrooms have private bathroom access. A view of the pool can be enjoyed from nearly every vantage point from within home. Utility room with w/d, over sized garage w/ slider screen doors. POOL & LAWN CARE INCLUDED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

