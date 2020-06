Amenities

pet friendly garage stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This beautiful canalfront home is available now! Don't miss this 3 bedroom 2 bath home on a wide salt water canal with dock. Enjoy an open floor plan featuring volume ceilings, tile and laminate flooring throughout and large kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Square footage includes and beautiful glass & screen enclosed Florida room with hideaway sliding doors, a truly beautiful additional living space. Located on a peaceful cul de sal with minimal traffic. Small pet allowed with $250 non refundable pet fee. First month rent and $2150 security deposit to move in.