Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:31 AM

77 Bren Mar ln

77 Bren Mar Lane · (386) 449-7797
Location

77 Bren Mar Lane, Palm Coast, FL 32137
Indian Trails

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 77 Bren Mar ln · Avail. Jul 10

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2420 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
77 Bren Mar ln Available 07/10/20 Spacious 4 Bed 2 Bath Home in Indian Trails of Palm Coast - AVAILABLE TO MOVE IN JULY 10TH, 2020 - This spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom Seagate Worthington II offers plenty of room for your family to relax and entertain. The house features large open floor plan with separate family, living and dining room space. The roomy master suite features double walk-in closets and double sinks. The kitchen boasts a vaulted ceiling, large walk-in pantry, a raised eat-at bar and attached cafe. Tile floors, stainless appliances, and much more. Right off the kitchen is in-house laundry room and extra storage space. This homes location offers easy access to U.S. 1 and I-95, providing for easy commute to Daytona or Jacksonville. Located close to shopping, entertainment, restaurants, and schools. Dont miss this one, apply today! LBTR#13922

(RLNE3855728)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 77 Bren Mar ln have any available units?
77 Bren Mar ln has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Coast, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Coast Rent Report.
What amenities does 77 Bren Mar ln have?
Some of 77 Bren Mar ln's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 77 Bren Mar ln currently offering any rent specials?
77 Bren Mar ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 77 Bren Mar ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 77 Bren Mar ln is pet friendly.
Does 77 Bren Mar ln offer parking?
No, 77 Bren Mar ln does not offer parking.
Does 77 Bren Mar ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 77 Bren Mar ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 77 Bren Mar ln have a pool?
No, 77 Bren Mar ln does not have a pool.
Does 77 Bren Mar ln have accessible units?
No, 77 Bren Mar ln does not have accessible units.
Does 77 Bren Mar ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 77 Bren Mar ln does not have units with dishwashers.
