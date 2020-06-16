Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets extra storage

77 Bren Mar ln Available 07/10/20 Spacious 4 Bed 2 Bath Home in Indian Trails of Palm Coast - AVAILABLE TO MOVE IN JULY 10TH, 2020 - This spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom Seagate Worthington II offers plenty of room for your family to relax and entertain. The house features large open floor plan with separate family, living and dining room space. The roomy master suite features double walk-in closets and double sinks. The kitchen boasts a vaulted ceiling, large walk-in pantry, a raised eat-at bar and attached cafe. Tile floors, stainless appliances, and much more. Right off the kitchen is in-house laundry room and extra storage space. This homes location offers easy access to U.S. 1 and I-95, providing for easy commute to Daytona or Jacksonville. Located close to shopping, entertainment, restaurants, and schools. Dont miss this one, apply today! LBTR#13922



