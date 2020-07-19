All apartments in Palm Coast
70 Southlake Dr
Last updated July 8 2020 at 7:30 AM

70 Southlake Dr

70 Southlake Drive · (386) 445-9911
Location

70 Southlake Drive, Palm Coast, FL 32137

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1771 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bocce court
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with two car garage home in the prestigious gated Community of Grand Haven. Tile and carpet throughout. Eat in kitchen with lots of cabinet space and granite counter-tops and island. Oversized master suite with a walk in closet. A formal dining room, living room and family room. Outside is a spacious tiled, screened in lanai perfect for barbecues with the outdoor bar area and large backyard to relax in. This community has 2 pools, 2 restaurants, 2 gyms, miles of Intracoastal walking and biking trails, tennis, bocce, croquet and many more activities, all included! Great community for families with kids, active retirees or empty nesters. This home is a must see! Call now to schedule your private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 70 Southlake Dr have any available units?
70 Southlake Dr has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Coast, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Coast Rent Report.
What amenities does 70 Southlake Dr have?
Some of 70 Southlake Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 70 Southlake Dr currently offering any rent specials?
70 Southlake Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 70 Southlake Dr pet-friendly?
No, 70 Southlake Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Coast.
Does 70 Southlake Dr offer parking?
Yes, 70 Southlake Dr offers parking.
Does 70 Southlake Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 70 Southlake Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 70 Southlake Dr have a pool?
Yes, 70 Southlake Dr has a pool.
Does 70 Southlake Dr have accessible units?
No, 70 Southlake Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 70 Southlake Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 70 Southlake Dr has units with dishwashers.
