70 Southlake Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities bocce court gym parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with two car garage home in the prestigious gated Community of Grand Haven. Tile and carpet throughout. Eat in kitchen with lots of cabinet space and granite counter-tops and island. Oversized master suite with a walk in closet. A formal dining room, living room and family room. Outside is a spacious tiled, screened in lanai perfect for barbecues with the outdoor bar area and large backyard to relax in. This community has 2 pools, 2 restaurants, 2 gyms, miles of Intracoastal walking and biking trails, tennis, bocce, croquet and many more activities, all included! Great community for families with kids, active retirees or empty nesters. This home is a must see! Call now to schedule your private showing!