Adorable DUPLEX! 2 bed, 2 bath. Over 1200 sq ft. Spacious living room. Kitchen has plenty of cabinetry, counter space, pantry and breakfast nook. All bedrooms are nicely sized. Bathrooms have shower and tub combo. Screened in lanai. Private backyard perfect for the kids to play and to entertain friends and family. Nearby features include: Ralph Carter Park, walking and biking paths, shopping, dining, Graham Swamp Conversation Area and just minutes to the beach.