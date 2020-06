Amenities

Available April 1st 2020 - 2 Bedroom Villa in the Pine Lake Villas on Pine Lakes golf course, located directly across from the club house. Fully furnished just bring you toothbrush. Electric, Cable, internet and water included in monthly rent. $50.00 Application fee per adult, each adult must complete an application. 1st, last, security deposit & $150 cleaning fee to move in. Association Application fee to be paid by the tenant if applicable. Available now though October.