6 Sea Shark Path

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Save money, live healthy by renting a BRAND NEW, CERTIFIED GREEN Home. Luxury, 4/2/2 house with 1,787 sq.ft of Living & 2,456 sq.ft of Total area, has a wind mitigated roof & insulation adds essential safety & substantially lower utility bills. Good for people with allergies and asthma because of healthy indoor environment, Certified by EPA Indoor airPLUS: virtually impenetrable to allergen, dust, and mold-free. 9'4" ceilings that extend to 10'4" inside the decorative trays. An open & split floor plan with a bright interior. The light and airy master suite have a big tiled shower with a glass enclosure. Laminate & tile flooring. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, high-quality wood cabinets with crown molding above & soft-close hardware, stainless steel appliances, microwave vented outside, screened, covered back porch, & much more make this house comfortable and economical to move in. Located in a peaceful neighborhood. For more info cal L/A at (386) 569-9914.