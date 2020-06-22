All apartments in Palm Coast
6 Sea Shark Path
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:41 PM

6 Sea Shark Path

6 Sea Shark Path · (386) 447-4717
Location

6 Sea Shark Path, Palm Coast, FL 32164
Seminole Woods

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1787 sqft

Amenities

Save money, live healthy by renting a BRAND NEW, CERTIFIED GREEN Home. Luxury, 4/2/2 house with 1,787 sq.ft of Living & 2,456 sq.ft of Total area, has a wind mitigated roof & insulation adds essential safety & substantially lower utility bills. Good for people with allergies and asthma because of healthy indoor environment, Certified by EPA Indoor airPLUS: virtually impenetrable to allergen, dust, and mold-free. 9'4" ceilings that extend to 10'4" inside the decorative trays. An open & split floor plan with a bright interior. The light and airy master suite have a big tiled shower with a glass enclosure. Laminate & tile flooring. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, high-quality wood cabinets with crown molding above & soft-close hardware, stainless steel appliances, microwave vented outside, screened, covered back porch, & much more make this house comfortable and economical to move in. Located in a peaceful neighborhood. For more info cal L/A at (386) 569-9914.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Sea Shark Path have any available units?
6 Sea Shark Path has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Coast, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Coast Rent Report.
What amenities does 6 Sea Shark Path have?
Some of 6 Sea Shark Path's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Sea Shark Path currently offering any rent specials?
6 Sea Shark Path isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Sea Shark Path pet-friendly?
No, 6 Sea Shark Path is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Coast.
Does 6 Sea Shark Path offer parking?
Yes, 6 Sea Shark Path does offer parking.
Does 6 Sea Shark Path have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Sea Shark Path does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Sea Shark Path have a pool?
No, 6 Sea Shark Path does not have a pool.
Does 6 Sea Shark Path have accessible units?
No, 6 Sea Shark Path does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Sea Shark Path have units with dishwashers?
No, 6 Sea Shark Path does not have units with dishwashers.
