5 Riverview Bnd N Unit 311

Amenities

granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters microwave Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room parking pool garage tennis court

FULLY FURNISHED CONDO! 3 bed, 2 bath located in desirable gated community Tidelands. Over 1500 sq ft. Spacious living area. Dining area. Eat-in kitchen featuring plenty of cabinetry, granite counter tops and a pantry. Large master bedroom. Master bath has double sinks, linen closet and an all tile walk-in shower. All bedrooms are nicely sized. Screen-in lanai. 1 car garage. Amenities: clubhouse, fitness center, game room, cafe, tennis, pool and trails along the Intracoastal Waterway, and more! Nearby: walking and biking paths, shopping, dining and just minutes Call now to schedule your private showing!