All apartments in Palm Coast
Find more places like 5 Riverview Bnd N Unit 311.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Coast, FL
/
5 Riverview Bnd N Unit 311
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:12 PM

5 Riverview Bnd N Unit 311

5 Riverview Bend N · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Palm Coast
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

5 Riverview Bend N, Palm Coast, FL 32137

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
FULLY FURNISHED CONDO! 3 bed, 2 bath located in desirable gated community Tidelands. Over 1500 sq ft. Spacious living area. Dining area. Eat-in kitchen featuring plenty of cabinetry, granite counter tops and a pantry. Large master bedroom. Master bath has double sinks, linen closet and an all tile walk-in shower. All bedrooms are nicely sized. Screen-in lanai. 1 car garage. Amenities: clubhouse, fitness center, game room, cafe, tennis, pool and trails along the Intracoastal Waterway, and more! Nearby: walking and biking paths, shopping, dining and just minutes Call now to schedule your private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Riverview Bnd N Unit 311 have any available units?
5 Riverview Bnd N Unit 311 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Coast, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Coast, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Coast Rent Report.
What amenities does 5 Riverview Bnd N Unit 311 have?
Some of 5 Riverview Bnd N Unit 311's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Riverview Bnd N Unit 311 currently offering any rent specials?
5 Riverview Bnd N Unit 311 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Riverview Bnd N Unit 311 pet-friendly?
No, 5 Riverview Bnd N Unit 311 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Coast.
Does 5 Riverview Bnd N Unit 311 offer parking?
Yes, 5 Riverview Bnd N Unit 311 does offer parking.
Does 5 Riverview Bnd N Unit 311 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Riverview Bnd N Unit 311 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Riverview Bnd N Unit 311 have a pool?
Yes, 5 Riverview Bnd N Unit 311 has a pool.
Does 5 Riverview Bnd N Unit 311 have accessible units?
No, 5 Riverview Bnd N Unit 311 does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Riverview Bnd N Unit 311 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 Riverview Bnd N Unit 311 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Integra Woods
1000 Integra Woods Blvd
Palm Coast, FL 32164
Pine Lake
121 Pine Lakes Pkwy N
Palm Coast, FL 32137

Similar Pages

Palm Coast 2 BedroomsPalm Coast Apartments with Balcony
Palm Coast Apartments with ParkingPalm Coast Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Palm Coast Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLJacksonville Beach, FLApopka, FL
Ormond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLLady Lake, FLFleming Island, FLDeLand, FL
Leesburg, FLSt. Augustine, FLMount Dora, FLOrange City, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLHeathrow, FLDeBary, FLAsbury Lake, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEdward Waters College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach