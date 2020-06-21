5 Riverview Bnd N Unit 311

Amenities
FULLY FURNISHED CONDO! 3 bed, 2 bath located in desirable gated community Tidelands. Over 1500 sq ft. Spacious living area. Dining area. Eat-in kitchen featuring plenty of cabinetry, granite counter tops and a pantry. Large master bedroom. Master bath has double sinks, linen closet and an all tile walk-in shower. All bedrooms are nicely sized. Screen-in lanai. 1 car garage. Amenities: clubhouse, fitness center, game room, cafe, tennis, pool and trails along the Intracoastal Waterway, and more! Nearby: walking and biking paths, shopping, dining and just minutes Call now to schedule your private showing!