Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

5 Kalorama Court

5 Kalorama Court · No Longer Available
Location

5 Kalorama Court, Palm Coast, FL 32164
Quail Holllow

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Gorgeous, 3 bedroom , 2 bathroom homes located in desirableQuail Hollow subdivision. Over 1800 sq ft. Formal living and dining room. Spacious family room. Eat-in kitchen features: granite countertops, plenty of cabinetry and counter space and a breakfastnook. Laundry room has cabinets, perfect to store cleaning supplies. 2 car garage, car port and air-conditioned storage shed. Large screened-in lanai with beautiful views of Master bedroom has a beautifultray ceiling.Master bathrooms has a walk-in closet, garden tub, his and her sinks, all tile walk-in shower and private access to lanai. All bedrooms are nicely seized, have ceilingfans and spacious closets. Nearby: US1, walking and biking paths, shopping, dining and just minutes to the beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Kalorama Court have any available units?
5 Kalorama Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Coast, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Coast, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Coast Rent Report.
What amenities does 5 Kalorama Court have?
Some of 5 Kalorama Court's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Kalorama Court currently offering any rent specials?
5 Kalorama Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Kalorama Court pet-friendly?
No, 5 Kalorama Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Coast.
Does 5 Kalorama Court offer parking?
Yes, 5 Kalorama Court does offer parking.
Does 5 Kalorama Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Kalorama Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Kalorama Court have a pool?
No, 5 Kalorama Court does not have a pool.
Does 5 Kalorama Court have accessible units?
No, 5 Kalorama Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Kalorama Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 Kalorama Court does not have units with dishwashers.
