5 Kalorama Court

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters garage walk in closets air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking garage

Gorgeous, 3 bedroom , 2 bathroom homes located in desirableQuail Hollow subdivision. Over 1800 sq ft. Formal living and dining room. Spacious family room. Eat-in kitchen features: granite countertops, plenty of cabinetry and counter space and a breakfastnook. Laundry room has cabinets, perfect to store cleaning supplies. 2 car garage, car port and air-conditioned storage shed. Large screened-in lanai with beautiful views of Master bedroom has a beautifultray ceiling.Master bathrooms has a walk-in closet, garden tub, his and her sinks, all tile walk-in shower and private access to lanai. All bedrooms are nicely seized, have ceilingfans and spacious closets. Nearby: US1, walking and biking paths, shopping, dining and just minutes to the beach!