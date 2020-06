Amenities

Palm Harbor Beauty - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Furnished Home. - Lovely 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage home in Palm Harbor of Palm Coast. Must See! Completely Furnished!! Great for gatherings with both an eat-in kitchen and formal dining room. Home also features a covered patio and screened porch! Lawn care is included. No pets. No smoking.



1st, last and security.



Application and appointment required to view.

Call our office at 386-225-4785



